Coronavirus: West Carrollton postpones next 2 football games after positive test

Xenia is in search of a Week 4 opponent.

The Pirates lost at Fairborn 45-32 on Friday night after dropping their opener at home to Stebbins on Aug. 28.

They are scheduled to play at Butler on Sept. 25 and host Greenville on Oct. 2.

The playoffs are set to start after that, but teams that are knocked out are allowed to schedule more games if they choose.

Fairborn director of athletics Kevin Alexander said his team will not have to quarantine, and the Skyhawks' game at Tippecanoe is still set for Friday night.

“From the information I received from the West Carrollton athletic director, I took that to the Greene County Health Department and we talked through it and basically from the timing of symptoms of the positive test ,we’re just going to continue our symptoms check this week,” Alexander said.

League policy dictates temperature checks on game days, but Fairborn will check temperatures prior to every practice this week.

“Just to keep a close eye on all of our kids and make sure everyone is doing good,” Alexander said. “We have self-assessments for symptoms prior to all our practices.”