Coronavirus: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces plans for fall sports

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday all sports are cleared for competition this fall.
That includes contact sports football, soccer and field hockey.
The highly anticipated announcement came almost three weeks after fall sports practice began in Ohio and less than two weeks before the first scheduled Friday night football games in the state.
Soccer and field hockey games are on the docket this week while noncontact sports have already been competing, in the case of youth baseball and softball teams since late spring.
Golf and cross country for both boys and girls as well as girls tennis already started high school competitions, and volleyball is also set to begin games Friday.