High school sports: Winter sports attendance limited to parents for now

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday schools should not allow fans to attend winter sporting events from now until the end of the year as coronavirus cases climb in the state.
The OHSAA later clarified with the governor that parents are allowed to attend to watch their children compete.
“We want to follow this recommendation so that our kids can continue to compete,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a statement. “We believe it is crucial that parents be permitted to attend the contests of their children, but large crowds at our indoor athletic contests are not a good idea at this time. We all need to work together to give our kids and schools the best chance at having a full winter season.”
How parental attendance is handled is up to the school itself.
The OHSAA announcement also mentioned limiting media “to those who normally cover your school” and urged schools to consider utilizing a streaming service for fans to be able to watch.
Ohio reported 8,604 daily cases of coronavirus Tuesday, making it the sixth straight day the state has recorded more than 7,000 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
A limited number of fans were allowed to attend fall sports, which concluded over the weekend, based on size of venue.