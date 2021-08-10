OHSAA still does not permit players to profit off name, image and likeness

High school athletes in Ohio remain barred from monetizing their name, image and likeness — at least for now.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association reiterated that Tuesday in an announcement regarding the organization’s policies on several issues that have been the subject of legislation or potential legislation in Ohio recently.
The organization reminded member schools that the language in the most recent state budget passed earlier this summer pertains only to college athletes, who were granted the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness beginning in July.
“This has no impact on students participating in interscholastic athletics at the high school level,” the organization said in a statement. “Therefore, OHSAA Bylaw 4-10, which is the OHSAA Amateurism bylaw, is still in effect, but it is being reviewed for potential modifications that would go to the membership for a vote during the 2022 referendum cycle.”
High school athletes in Ohio are allowed to receive awards or prizes worth up to $400 as long as the compensation is directly related to participating in a sport. That covers rewards from winning a competition and prizes for being named player of the week or something along those lines.
However, hiring an agent or being paid to play is still not permitted by the OHSAA, and the organization says capitalizing off one’s athletic fame via money, merchandise or services of value remains prohibited.
Additionally, some transfer bylaws and eligibility exceptions could be restored, and a proposed law could prevent schools or an association from adopting a rule, bylaw or other regulation that prohibits or creates any obstruction to wearing religious apparel while playing interscholastic sports or taking part in extracurricular activities.
The OHSAA also noted its policy on transgender athletes remains unchanged despite the Ohio House and Senate considering bills that would bar transgender females from playing on female athletic teams.
Currently, the OHSAA requires one year of hormone treatment prior to a transgender female being permitted to play for a girls team.