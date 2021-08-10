OHSAA still does not permit players to profit off name, image and likeness

However, hiring an agent or being paid to play is still not permitted by the OHSAA, and the organization says capitalizing off one’s athletic fame via money, merchandise or services of value remains prohibited.

Additionally, some transfer bylaws and eligibility exceptions could be restored, and a proposed law could prevent schools or an association from adopting a rule, bylaw or other regulation that prohibits or creates any obstruction to wearing religious apparel while playing interscholastic sports or taking part in extracurricular activities.

The OHSAA also noted its policy on transgender athletes remains unchanged despite the Ohio House and Senate considering bills that would bar transgender females from playing on female athletic teams.

Currently, the OHSAA requires one year of hormone treatment prior to a transgender female being permitted to play for a girls team.