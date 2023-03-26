High School Softball: Lakota West ‘embracing the change’

Senior Leilah Ferrari, who transferred from Lakota East, will get the starting nod at shortstop. Senior Morgan Stevens will play catcher, and there will be a pitcher by committee deal with sophomores Paige Treherne and Jamie Fasig, according to Castner.

Treherne and Fasig went a combined 2-0 and saw only 19 innings in the circle between the two. That’s because of graduate KK Mathis, who wiped the Lakota West record book clean during her stellar high school career.

In terms of the rest of the lineup, Castner noted, that’s a tossup.

“These girls know what they want to be. They want to be what last year’s team was,” Castner said. “A lot of the girls were there with us last year, and they were able to see what they need to do to bring (a state title) back to southwest Ohio.

“Their focus is No. 1 on the list, and No. 2, they’re paying attention. They want to learn.”

In the Firebirds’ preseason scrimmages, Castner said he saw more mistakes than he would have liked, yet he expects that to change as the season gets underway.

Lakota West opens on Monday against Greater Miami Conference rival Oak Hills, which tied the Firebirds atop the league standings at 16-2 last season.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, return eight of their nine starters.

“All three of our games were very good games with them,” Castner said. “We’re hoping that some consistency will determine what we will look like. But right now, we just don’t have that.

“Again, we’ve got to accept change. There are times when we get on them a little bit, but they’re wanting to get better.”

Other softball players to watch from the area (last year’s statistics):

Badin — Hitting: Erin Beeber (.458, 28 RBI, 1st team GGCL), Rachel Nusky (.415, team-record 23 SB, 1st team GGCL), Halle Klaiber .471, 2nd team GGCL) and Allison Vess (12 hits, 18 runs).

Carlisle — Hitting: Kara Adkins (24 hits, 19 runs, 15 RBI, .353), Ashlyn Allen (27 hits, 24, runs, 21 RBI, .355), Savannah Brown (32 hits, 16 runs, 21 RBI, .364), Ashlyn Chatterton (37 hits, 27 runs, 17 RBI, .474), Alaina Eldridge (34 hits, 24 runs, 18 RBI, .436) and Chyla Miller (41 hits, 41 runs, 26 RBI, 11 SB, .436). Pitching: Adkins (5-0), Elise Banks (4-0) and Brown (15-2, 133 SO).

Cincinnati Christian — Hitting: Stephanie Veldkamp (16 hits, 18 runs, 15 SB), Kaitlyn Trissell (14 hits, 9 RBI, 1 HR) and Courtney Snider (12 hits, 18 runs, 13 SB). Pitching: Veldkamp (1-11, 79 SO) and Seleste Brinker (0-2, 21 SO).

Edgewood — Hitting: Kaylynn Spencer (31 hits, 26 runs, .392), Maddie Webb (33 hits, 17 runs, 18 RBI, .434) and Evelyn Henson (43 hits, 31 runs, 17 SB, 16 RBI, 6 HR, .500).

Fairfield — Hitting: Ava Hensley (32 hits, 27 runs, 20 RBI, 2 HR, .444), Ryleigh Peters (27 hits, 25 RBI), Abby Stanfield (26 hits, 22 runs, 26 RBI) and Karley Clark (22 hits, 29 runs, 17 RBI).

Franklin — Hitting: Jacklyn Alcorn (16 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBI, .333), Sarah Brooks (26 hits, 24 runs, 18 RBI, .377), Kylie Day (23 hits, 21 runs, 15 RBI, .307), Emma Green (28 hits, 20 runs, 27 RBI, .364), Shelby Lamb (24 hits, 27 runs, 16 RBI, .304), Josie Whitt (24 hits, 18 RBI, .333) and Tori Winstead (24 hits, 21 runs, 13 RBI, .453). Pitching: Susan Gray (8-9, 68 SO).

Hamilton — Hitting: Jaycee Taylor (32 hits, 18 runs, 31 RBI, 2 HR, .471) and Katelyn Polido (36 hits, 30 runs, 3 HR, .474.).

Lakota East — Hitting: Halina Schulte (38 hits, 28 runs, 25 RBI, .500), Tessa Koziel (18 hits, 22 runs, 16 RBI, .305), Hailey Hensley (29 hits, 26 runs, 21 RBI, .414), Ella Bauman (22 hits, 21 runs, .386) and Leah Arnett (27 hits, 24 runs, 12 RBI, .325). Pitching: Kaitlyn Haiber (8-5, 25 SO).

Lebanon — Hitting: Kendal Allen (25 hits, 23 runs, 16 hits, .379), Julianna Gonzalez (44 hits, 38 runs, 30 RBI, .524), Teagan Ouhl (25 hits, 20 runs, 21 RBI, 2 HR), Ashley Simko (26 hits, 21 runs, 23 RBI, .313), Aubrey Smith (36 hits, 16 runs, 39 RBI, 5 HR, .404), Ella Teubner (59 hits, 33 runs, 57 RBI, 7 HR, .628) and Reagan Vunak (43 hits, 27 runs, 26 RBI, .544). Pitching: Sophia Rohrs (14-1, 96 SO) and Smith (8-5, 85 SO).

Madison — Hitting: Claire Cox (27 hits, 16 runs, .370), Morgan Priest (19 hits, 15 runs, 15 RBI, .311), Samantha Swartz (17 hits, 13 runs), Grace Tinkham (16 hits) and Savannah Young (29 hits, 18 runs, 16 RBI, .468). Pitching: Baylee Constance (3-4, 47 SO).

Middletown — Hitting: Chrisda Cantwell (12 hits, 14 runs), Amberly Cawein (14 hits, 11 runs), Monika Echegoyen (18 hits, 12 runs, 20 RBI, .305), Mary Fletcher (14 hits, 10 runs, 11 RBI, .304), Leila Johnson (20 hits, 14 runs) and Kaelyn Lindsay (12 hits, 12 runs). Pitching: Caroline Vonholle (5-13, 73 SO).

Monroe — Hitting: Delanie Reenan (15 hits, 16 runs) and Madi Frazier (15 hits, 13 runs, .319), Pitching: Regan Swartz (1-7, 15 SO) and Sarah Peebles (3-7, 18 SO).

New Miami — Hitting: Lexi Ball, Heather Krause, Katie Davidson and Madison Strong. Pitching: Lillian Howell.

Ross — Hitting: Alayna Crouch (45 hits, 36 RBI, 4 HR, .634), Emily Brunner (26 hits, 22 runs, 19 RBI, .333), Myrissa Combs (35 hits, 27 runs, 30 RBI, .507), Adisyn Johnson (34 hits, 33 runs, 16 RBI, 11 SB, .523) and Emilee Peters (17 hits, 22 runs, 12 RBI, .354). Pitching: Crouch (5-6, 91 S0).

Talawanda — Hitting: Lilly Iden (48 hits, 31 runs, 17 RBI, 2 HR, .522), Kylie Cobb (29 hits, 20 runs, 33 RBI, .433), Halee McDade (36 hits, 33 runs, 36 RBI, .450), Molly Van Gorden (26 hits, 18 runs, 17 SB, 15 RBI), McKenna Weekley (28 hits, 22 runs, 19 SB, 19 RBI) and Kaelyn Wright (36 hits, 31 runs, 22 SB, 22 RBI, .404). Pitching: Weekley (9-6, 69 SO) and Cobb (9-3, 66 SO).