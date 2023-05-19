High School Roundp: Fairfield, Carlisle softball win district titles

BASEBALL

LEBANON 11, MIDDLETOWN 0, 6 INN.

LEBANON — Lebanon only allowed three hits against Middletown in a Division I sectional victory on Thursday.

The Warriors (20-8) have won four in a row and move on to face Kings in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23.

The Middies (12-15) graduate seniors RJ Anderson, Braylon Bailey, Lucas Dingledine, Cohen Hackney, Isaiah Highley, Joe Kirby, Brock Sorrell and Noah Terrell.

OAK HILLS 6, FAIRFIELD 3

FAIRFIELD — Oak Hills scored two runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to upset Fairfield in a Division I sectional contest on Thursday.

The Indians (19-8) graduate seniors Garrett Berter, Brady Black, Braydon Candella, Ty Cunningham, Braylin Hailstones, Josh Isaacs, Connor Raquet and Tymere Watson.

BADIN 25, MOUNT HEALTHY 0, 5 INN.

HAMILTON — Badin collected 18 hits in a Division II sectional rout of Mount Healthy on Thursday.

The Rams were led by Austin Buckle (4 for 4, 3 RBI, 3 runs) and Chase Luebbe (3 for 4, 3 RBIs, 3 runs). Badin had eight other players reach the hit column.

Badin (26-1) has won seven in a row and faces Reading in a district semifinal on Tuesday, May 23 at 5 p.m. at Alumni Field.

PRINCETON 7, TALAWANDA 1

SHARONVILLE — Talawanda saw its season come to an end in a Division I sectional loss to Princeton on Thursday.

The Brave (16-12) graduate seniors Connor Brosey, Blake Detherage, Jake Francis, Max Mesler, Trevor Norris, Noah Prewitt, Connor Puckett, Logan Smith and Ben Zazycki.

MILFORD 13, HAMILTON 1, 5 INN.

MILFORD — Milford scored eight runs in the second inning on its way to beat Hamilton in a Division I sectional contest on Thursday.

Big Blue got hits from Cournell Bennett, Nick Brosius, Dyllan Grindle and Jordan Zapata. Hamilton (9-18) graduates seniors Davis Avery, Casey Brann, Lake Cundiff, Ray New, Ethan Stone and Zapata.

KINGS 13, LAKOTA EAST 3, 6 INN.

KINGS MILLS — Lakota East took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth before Kings reeled off 11 straight in a Division I sectional contest on Thursday.

Dylan Rieck had a two-RBI base hit for the Thunderhawks (11-16), who graduate seniors Liam Bonfield, Nick Damen, Carson French, Braeden Fry, Ethan Gagliardo, Jack Hetterich, Wyatt Kleinmann, Connor Munro, Sam Pennix, Michael Rothchild, Danny Sergent, Diego Sergent and Drew Tower.

MONROE 4, CENTERVILLE 3

CENTERVILLE — Brady Heagan pitched a complete game for Monroe, which defeated Centerville in a Division I sectional contest on Thursday.

Joe Tarin (1 for 3), Tyler Gannon (sac fly, RBI), Griffin Ballard (1 for 4), AJ Beason (1 for 2) and Landen Wynn (1 for 3, RBI) paced Monroe at the plate. The Hornets (22-7), who have won nine out of their last 10 games and four in a row, move on to face Fairmont on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a district semifinal.

FENWICK 7, NEW RICHMOND 1

FRANKLIN — Fenwick scored six runs in the second inning on its way to a Division II sectional victory on Thursday.

Robby Adams (2 for 4, 2 RBI) and Abram Grandstaff (2 for 4, 2 runs) paced the Falcons at the plate. Carson Sova pitched five innings, struck out three and only gave up three hits and a run to earn the victory on the mound. Joey Maier came in on relief in the final two innings to secure the win.

Fenwick (17-11) moves on to face Indian Hill in a district semifinal on Tuesday, May 23.

FRANKLIN 11, URBANA 9

FRANKLIN — Franklin never trailed and scored a run in every inning against Urbana for a Division II sectional victory on Thursday.

Bryce Swoll got the win on the mound, scored three runs and had three stolen bases for the Wildcats. Tyler Murray (double, triple), Hunter Prickett (3 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs), Connor Monk (2 hits, 2 RBIs), Rylan Monk (double, 2 RBIs), Kevin Denry (double), Jaxon Rudd (hit) and Aiden Standifer (hit, RBI) also contributed offensively for Franklin. Wildcats starting pitcher Jordan Hipsher tossed 5.1 innings and struck out six batters.

Franklin (17-11) moves on to face Bellbrook in a district semifinal at 5 p.m. on Thursday.