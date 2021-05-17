High school hoops: Darnell Hoskins to coach Northmont boys

Explore Middletown accepting applications for new coach

Hoskins returns to Montgomery County to take over a Northmont program that won only three of 31 GWOC games over the past three seasons and was 13-50 overall under Shane Kincer.

Along with Hoskins, the school also announced veteran coach Peter Pullen has been hired as an assistant.

Pullen led the Dunbar boys basketball team to the state final four six times and won four state championships between 2006 and ’12. More recently, he was also a member of Hoskins’ Middies staff.

Hoskins graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1993.

After three seasons at Wisconsin, he transferred to Dayton for his senior season.

Hoskins averaged 14.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Flyers in 1996-97 and was an All-Atlantic 10 pick.