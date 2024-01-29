Boys basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

The top 10 teams in this week’s boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5) 16-0 103
2. Garfield Hts. (3) 17-0 93
3. Cle. St. Ignatius (3) 14-3 90
4. Cin. Moeller 14-1 81
5. Findlay 12-1 63
6. Tol. Whitmer 13-1 57
7. Cin. Elder 15-1 45
8. Centerville (2) 11-4 39
9. Delaware Hayes 15-1 38
10. Cin. Sycamore 13-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Louisville 25. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 13. Sandusky 12.
DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (8) 14-2 120
2. Cin. Wyoming (2) 13-0 103
3. Lexington (2) 16-1 94
4. Cols. Hartley 14-1 91
5. Alter (1) 11-3 78
6. Youngs. Ursuline 10-2 43
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 14-1 42
8. Shelby 11-2 34
9. Creston Norwayne 13-1 31
10. Willard 11-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 18.
DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 13-3 114
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (4) 14-2 111
3. Malvern 13-0 88
4. Ashland Crestview 15-0 54
5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 50
6. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 11-2 46
(tie) Preble Shawnee 12-1 46
8. Tri-Village (2) 15-1 39
9. Minford 11-2 28
10. Haviland Wayne Trace 12-2 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bluffton 19. Williamsburg 18. Archbold 15. Cin. Mariemont 14.
DIVISION IV
1. Russia (10) 15-0 124
2. Tol. Christian 14-1 80
(tie) Lima Cent. Cath. 13-2 80
4. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 13-0 66
5. Warren JFK 12-2 64
(tie) Richmond Hts. (3) 8-8 64
7. Leesburg Fairfield 16-1 60
8. Berlin Hiland 10-4 34
9. S. Webster 14-2 26
10. Troy Christian 11-1 24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delphos St. John’s 19. Tol. Maumee Valley 17. Antwerp 15.
About the Author