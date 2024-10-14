High School Football Week 9 Schedule

Below is the Week 9 schedule for area high school football teams:

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Dayton Christian at Shroder

Dunbar vs. Belmont at Welcome Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Fenwick vs. Alter at Fairmont

McNicholas at Carroll

Northmont at Miamisburg

Centerville at Springboro

Fairmont at Springfield

Beavercreek at Wayne

West Carrollton at Butler

Xenia at Greenville

Sidney at Piqua

Stebbins at Tippecanoe

Fairborn at Troy

Valley View at Brookville

Madison at Carlisle

Franklin at Edgewood

Bellbrook at Oakwood

Monroe at Ross

Eaton at Waynesville

Hamilton at Colerain

Oak Hills at Fairfield

Lakota East at Lakota West

Princeton at Middletown

Mason at Sycamore

Talawanda at Mount Healthy

St. Bernard at New Miami

Thurgood Marshall vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium

Meadowdale at Trotwood-Madison

North Union at Graham

London at Kenton Ridge

Indian Lake at Northwestern

Ben Logan at Shawnee

Urbana at Tecumseh

Catholic Central at Greeneview

Cedarville at Greenon

Southeastern at Madison Plains

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern

West Liberty-Salem at Triad

Tri-Village at Bradford

Arcanum at Dixie

Twin Valley South at National Trail

Mississinawa Valley at Tri-County North

Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic

Bethel at Miami East

Milton-Union at Northridge

Covington at Riverside

Coldwater at Versailles

Anna at Fort Recovery

Minster at Marion Local

St. Henry at New Bremen

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Chaminade Julienne vs. Badin at Fairfield

Preble Shawnee at Ansonia

