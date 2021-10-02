journal-news logo
X

High School Football: Week 7 Scoreboard

Lakota West running back Cameron Goode tries to elude Fairfield safety Christian Jackson (10) during Friday night's game at West. Nick Graham/STAFF
Caption
Lakota West running back Cameron Goode tries to elude Fairfield safety Christian Jackson (10) during Friday night's game at West. Nick Graham/STAFF

Sports
25 minutes ago

Friday’s Results

Allen East 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Anderson 28, Winton Woods 21

Ansonia 27, National Trail 7

Badin 31, Alter 0

Belmont 36, Thurgood Marshall 6

Cathedral (Ind.) 35, La Salle 7

Catholic Central 35, Cedarville 0

Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0

Chaminade Julienne 63, Carroll 7

Cin. Country Day 45, New Miami 0

Clinton-Massie 42, Western Brown 35

Col. Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28

Delphos St. John’s 35, Parkway 13

Eaton 29, Brookville 7

Edgewood 49, Northwest 6

Fairbanks 41, Triad 7

Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6

Graham 54, Northwestern 18

Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0

Greenon 42, Southeastern 14

Hamilton 50, Oak Hills 7

Harrison 33, Mount Healthy 25

Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21

Jonathan Alder 24, Kenton Ridge 21

Lakota East 7, Colerain 6

Lakota West 42, Fairfield 10

Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13

London 29, Tecumseh 10

Loveland 44, Walnut Hills 19

Marion Local 30, Fort Recovery 0

Mason 43, Sycamore 40

McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14

Mechanicsburg 34, Northeastern 7

Milford 31, Little Miami 6

Milton-Union 51, Covington 0

Mississinawa Valley 28, Bradford 10

Monroe 28, Franklin 7

New Bremen 35, Minster 7

North Union 35, Ben Logan 7

Northridge 21, Bethel 0

Oakwood 21, Waynesville 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22

Princeton 46, Middletown 21

Riverside 44, Lehman Catholic 14

Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 7

Ross 41, Talawanda 20

Sidney 36, West Carrollton 6

Springfield 26, Springboro 0

Springfield Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14

St. Bernard 24, MVCA 14

St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14

St. Marys 48, Kenton 7

Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0

Summit Country Day 36, Norwood 29

Taft 50, Western Hills 0

Tippecanoe 31, Troy 16

Trinity (Ky.) 33, St. Xavier 32

Tri-Village 53, Arcanum 28

Trotwood-Madison 42, Ponitz 0

Troy Christian 21, Miami East 20

Turpin 28, Lebanon 13

Twin Valley South 33, Dixie 7

Valley View 34, Carlisle 14

Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14

Versailles 38, Anna 0

Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13

Wayne 49, Northmont 18

West Jefferson 42, West Liberty-Salem 28

Wilmington 45, Goshen 7

Wyoming 18, Taylor 0

Xenia 40, Butler 34

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison 13

Bethel-Tate 43, Clermont Northeastern 14

Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22

In Other News
1
Quick start propels West to big win over Fairfield
2
Springfield blanks Springboro for third straight shutout
3
First-place Bengals finding different ways to win
4
Ohio State football: Young team facing challenges inside and out in...
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: What to know about Saturday’s game at Rutgers
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top