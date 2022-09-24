High School Football Week 6 roundup: Lakota West moves to 6-0; Talawanda notches first win; Fenwick wins league opener

Draven Files caught a 20-yard TD pass from Aidan Troutman and Eric Davis added 121 yards rushing for the Thunderhawks (2-4, 2-3).

Fenwick 24, Chaminade Julienne 7: The Falcons opened Greater Catholic League Co-ed play with a win to move to 5-1, 1-0.

Talawanda 18, Harrison 14: The Brave scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season.

Talawanda is 1-5 overall and 1-0 in the Southwest Ohio Conference.

Monroe 32, Carlisle 14: The Hornets piled up 414 yards rushing to move to 4-2. The Indians fell to 2-4.

Edgewood 47, Mount Healthy 18: The Cougars won their fifth straight game and cruised in their SWOC opener.

Edgewood improved to 5-1, 1-0 SWOC.

Franklin 27, Oakwood 14: The Wildcats improved to 2-4, 2-1 SWBL East with a road win over the Lumberjacks.

Clark Montessori 40, New Miami 14: The Vikings dropped their Miami Valley Conference opener to fall to 0-6, 0-5.

Eaton 35, Madison 0: The Mohawks fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL West.