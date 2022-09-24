High School Football Week 6 roundup: Lakota West moves to 6-0; Talawanda notches first win; Fenwick wins league opener

Mitch Bolden threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two other scores as Lakota West moved to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Greater Miami Conference with a 38-0 win over visiting Hamilton on Friday night.
Bolden connected with Ben Minich (54 yards), Malik Hartford (18 yards) and Eudes Gonzalez Jr. (21 yards) on TD passes. Bolden scored on 10- and 1-yard runs.
Tyler Bohn booted a 46-yard field goal for West, which was ranked No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
The Firebirds limited Hamilton to 91 total yards.
Mason 21, Lakota East 6: Quinten Kaylor rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Comets improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the GMC.
Draven Files caught a 20-yard TD pass from Aidan Troutman and Eric Davis added 121 yards rushing for the Thunderhawks (2-4, 2-3).
Fenwick 24, Chaminade Julienne 7: The Falcons opened Greater Catholic League Co-ed play with a win to move to 5-1, 1-0.
Talawanda 18, Harrison 14: The Brave scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win their first game of the season.
Talawanda is 1-5 overall and 1-0 in the Southwest Ohio Conference.
Monroe 32, Carlisle 14: The Hornets piled up 414 yards rushing to move to 4-2. The Indians fell to 2-4.
Edgewood 47, Mount Healthy 18: The Cougars won their fifth straight game and cruised in their SWOC opener.
Edgewood improved to 5-1, 1-0 SWOC.
Franklin 27, Oakwood 14: The Wildcats improved to 2-4, 2-1 SWBL East with a road win over the Lumberjacks.
Clark Montessori 40, New Miami 14: The Vikings dropped their Miami Valley Conference opener to fall to 0-6, 0-5.
Eaton 35, Madison 0: The Mohawks fell to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the SWBL West.