High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Allen East 27, Upper Scioto Valley 14
Anna 34, Indian Lake 19
Ansonia 36, Riverside 14
Badin 34,. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3
Bellefontaine 43, Sidney 13
Ben Logan 21, Triad 6
Brookville 54, Tri-County North 20
Bucyrus 48, Mississinawa Valley 20
Carlisle 8, Twin Valley South 6
Cedarville 28, Middletown Christian 12
Centerville 9, Lakota East 6
Cin. College Prep 28, Bethel-Tate 0
Col. Eastmoor 20, Chaminade Julienne 14
Coldwater 37, Kenton 2
Crestview 51, Parkway 14
Defiance 28, Napoleon 7
East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
Eastwood 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Eaton 44, Greenville 13
Elder 42, Covington Catholic 21
Elida 31, Spencerville 0
Fairbanks 43, Cardington-Lincoln 6
Fenwick 36, Franklin 14
Fort Loramie 39, Minster 27
Gahanna Lincoln 9, Mason 7
Gamble Montessori 35, New Miami 6
Graham 27, West Liberty-Salem 24
Greeneview 33, Middletown Madison 7
Hamilton 28, West Clermont 9
Hughes 38, Summit Country Day 7
Jonathan Alder 42, Amanda Clearcreek 9
Kings 34, Sycamore 0
La Salle 17, Colerain 13
Lakota West 16, St. Xavier 13
Madeira 37, Norwood 8
Marion Local 21, Wapakoneta 7
Mechanicsburg 14, Kenton Ridge 3
Miamisburg 62, West Carrollton 26
Middletown 47, Loveland 33
Milford 42, Edgewood 6
Milton-Union 41, National Trail 0
Moeller 49, Massillon 31
Monroe 35, Talawanda 16
New Bremen 28, Bath 0
New Richmond 30, Northwest 27
North Union 42, Marion Pleasant 6
Northeastern 48, Bethel 0
Northmont 49, Butler 13
Northridge 57, Dixie 0
Oak Hills 31, Turpin 20
Oakwood 17, Mariemont 14
Piqua 55, Belmont 0
Preble Shawnee 61, Miami East 7
Reading 72, Lockland 6
Ross 27, Wilmington 7
South Adams 35, Arcanum 0
Southeastern 41, Northwestern 7
Springboro 21, Lebanon 19
St. Henry 50, Covington 0
St. Marys 42, London 31
Taylor 20, Greenon 0
Tecumseh 48, Fairborn 13
Tippecanoe 14, Bellbrook 10
Tri-Village 51, Troy Christian 20
Troy 56, Dunbar 24
Urbana 40, West Jefferson 25
Valley View 31, Springfield Shawnee 7
Versailles 31, Celina 6
Wayne Trace 18, Fort Recovery 14
Waynesville 14, Clinton-Massie 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 28, Ada 0
Westfall 38, Madison-Plains 20
Winton Woods 39, Trotwood 16
Wyoming 35, Harrison 0
Xenia 40, Beavercreek 3
Thursday’s Results
Carroll 25, Ponitz 19
Fairfield 41, Wayne 24
Fairmont 31, Alter 7
Taft 32, Roger Bacon 0
About the Author