High school football: Top 20 local college prospects in the class of ‘22

The Cox First Media coverage area is home to at least a handful of players considered to be among the 10 best college prospects in Ohio for the class of 2022.
This looks to be a deep group, too, as more than a dozen area seniors to be have already received rankings from Rivals or 247Sports despite evaluation opportunities being limited for the past year.
With the NCAA announcing an end to the recruiting dead period that was instituted at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, potential prospects from across the country will finally have a chance to be evaluated in person by college coaches.
They should also get more opportunities to compete against each other at various camps this summer.
That means lots of changes are probably in store as some players move up and down the rankings and more enter them, so this is a good time to take a snapshot of where things stand at this point in the cycle.
Here is a look at the area’s top 20 prospects for 2022 as well as dozens of names to watch.
1. C.J. Hicks, defensive back, Alter (Committed to Ohio State)
2. Jyaire Brown, defensive back, Lakota West (Committed to Ohio State)
3. Aamil Wagner, offensive lineman, Wayne
4. Tegra Tshabola, offensive lineman, Lakota West (Committed to Ohio State)
5. Derrick Shepard Jr., offensive lineman, Alter (Committed to Cincinnati)
6. Elijah Brown, tight end, Wayne (Committed to Alabama)
7. Alex Afari, defensive back, Lakota West
8. Kaleb Johnson, running back, Hamilton
9. Chase Harrison, quarterback, Centerville (Committed to Marshall)
10. Delian Bradley, defensive back, Springfield
11. Charlie Kenrich, running back, Lakota East
12. Te’Sean Smoot, quarterback, Springfield
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
13. Tyron Darby, running back, West Carrollton
14. Tywan January, defensive line, Springfield
15. Adam Trick, defensive end/linebacker, Wayne
16. Kendrix Goodman, offensive lineman, Fairfield
17. Christian Kirenga, cornerback, Alter
18. Antwan Blackshear, defensive line, Trotwood-Madison
19. T.J. Gregory, receiver, Northmont
20. Evan Brown, offensive lineman, Springboro
Other players to watch (alphabetical order by school):
Chase Stone, Alter; Corey Flanders, Alter; Landyn Vidourek, Badin; Brayden Turner, Bellbrook; Ashton Ault, Bellbrook; Cameron Smith, Centerville; Joseph Jean-Louis, Centerville; Landon LaPoint, Covington; Tank Gant, Fairmont; Clay Hough, Greenon; Trevor Stewart, Greenon; T.J. Kathman, Lakota East; Seth Myers, Lebanon; J.C. Calhoun, Middletown; Logan Osborne, Middletown; Willis Williams, Middletown; Caleb Lyons, Piqua; Dominic Bodine, Springboro; Sam Feldman, Springboro; Mason Leach, Springboro; Tayden Harper, Springfield; Christian McMillin, Springfield; Logan Richardson, Springfield; Fate Smith, Springfield; Devin Stamper, Springfield; Dominic Turner, Springfield; Vasean Washington, Springfield; Myles Willis, Springfield; ZyAaron Woodruff, Springfield; Cole Yost, Springfield; Omar Holloway, Stebbins; Nate Keller, Stebbins; Deondre Bothast-Revalee, Talawanda;
Evan Jones, Troy; Nick Kawecki, Troy; Jack Kleinhenz, Troy; Josh Mayfield, Troy; Jaelon McCoy, Troy; James Cammon, Wayne; Tyler Dorsey, Wayne; Jimmy Dunford, Wayne; Ray Greene, Wayne; Bryan Kinley, Wayne; Jordan Ward, Wayne; Kamaury Cleveland, West Carrollton; Jorden Berry, West Carrollton; Jaden Berry, West Carrollton; Cole McCandless, West Carrollton; Logan Hinch, West Carrollton; Musa Abuhaidar, West Carrollton, Cedric Anthony, West Carrollton, Leon Nevels, West Carrollton; Tony Buckner, West Carrollton.
(NOTE: Rankings from national services, local site First Star Football Report and coach submissions were used to compile these lists. If you or someone you know feel anyone was left out, feel free to contact us at Marcus.hartman@coxinc.com with suggestions for players to add or keep an eye on.)