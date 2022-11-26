journal-news logo
X

High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard

Sports
24 minutes ago

Friday’s Semifinals

DIVISION I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Moeller 24

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20

Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49

DIVISION III

Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12

DIVISION V

Ironton 35, Valley View 21

South Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Saturday’s Semifinals

(All games at 7 p.m.)

DIVISION IV

Cle. Glenville vs. Jefferson Area at Canal Fulton Northwest

Wyoming vs. Steubenville at Historic Crew Stadium

DIVISION VI

Kirtland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Canfield South Range

Marion Local vs. Columbus Grove at Lima

DIVISION VII

Warren JFK vs. Newark Catholic at Orrville

Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen at Wapakoneta

In Other News
1
Burrow believes growth of offensive line to show at Tennessee
2
Hamilton, Badin set for first-ever boys hoops matchup
3
Ohio State-Michigan: Buckeyes eager to finally get their shot at...
4
Michigan at Ohio State: What you need to know about 118th playing of...
5
Bengals defense focused on containing Henry
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top