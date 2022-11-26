High School Football State Semifinal Scoreboard

Friday’s Semifinals
DIVISION I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Springfield 28, Moeller 24
DIVISION II
Akron Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
Tol. Central Catholic 52, Kings 49
DIVISION III
Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tippecanoe 12
DIVISION V
Ironton 35, Valley View 21
South Range 35, Liberty Center 0
Saturday’s Semifinals
(All games at 7 p.m.)
DIVISION IV
Cle. Glenville vs. Jefferson Area at Canal Fulton Northwest
Wyoming vs. Steubenville at Historic Crew Stadium
DIVISION VI
Kirtland vs. Beverly Fort Frye at Canfield South Range
Marion Local vs. Columbus Grove at Lima
DIVISION VII
Warren JFK vs. Newark Catholic at Orrville
Lima Central Catholic vs. New Bremen at Wapakoneta
