High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Sports
By Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll, with voting points and first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 4-1 199

2. Pickerington North (8) 5-0 189

3. Cincinnati Princeton (2) 5-0 152

4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 5-0 121

5. Gahanna Lincoln 5-0 115

6. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 102

7. Milford 5-0 93

8. Perrysburg 5-0 78

9. Hilliard Davidson 4-1 57

10. Canton McKinley 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (12) 5-0 220

2. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 216

3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 170

4. Avon 5-0 169

5. Painesville Riverside 5-0 134

6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5-0 121

7. Canal Winchester 5-0 62

8. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 48

9. Cincinnati Anderson 4-1 39

10. Cincinnati Withrow 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (19) 5-0 232

2. Badin (3) 5-0 200

3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 5-0 186

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 5-0 162

5. Norton 5-0 117

6. London 5-0 85

7. Medina Buckeye 5-0 60

8. Trotwood-Madison 3-2 36

9. Tiffin Columbian 4-1 31

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-1 31

(tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Clinton-Massie (14) 5-0 220

2. Canton South (1) 5-0 161

3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 5-0 158

4. Thornville Sheridan (1) 5-0 139

5. Sandusky Perkins (2) 4-0 131

6. Steubenville (1) 5-0 123

7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 3-2 86

8. Cincinnati Taft 4-1 62

(tie) Poland Seminary 5-0 62

10. Circleville Logan Elm 5-0 52

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (16) 5-0 221

2. Coldwater (3) 5-0 177

3. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 154

4. Valley View (2) 5-0 148

5. Oak Harbor (1) 5-0 141

6. Ironton 4-1 113

7. Creston Norwayne 5-0 108

8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 45

9. Waynesville 4-1 34

10. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (19) 5-0 223

2. Williamsburg (2) 5-0 162

3. West Jefferson (1) 5-0 156

4. Kirtland 4-1 150

5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 139

6. Rootstown (1) 5-0 93

7. Bluffton 5-0 85

8. Collins Western Reserve 5-0 56

9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton 5-0 50

10. Cincinnati Country Day 5-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (23) 5-0 239

2. Hamler Patrick Henry 5-0 195

3. Ansonia (1) 5-0 156

4. Reedsville Eastern 5-0 91

5. Danville 5-0 83

6. Malvern 4-1 71

7. Antwerp 5-0 65

8. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 55

9. Dalton 3-1 49

10. Minster 4-1 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.

