High School Football state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll:
DIVISION I
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Mentor (8) (5-0) 109 1
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) (5-0) 97 2
3. Cincinnati Moeller (3) (4-1) 82 T 4
4. Lakota West (1) (4-1) 69 7
5. Lakewood St. Edward (3-2) 60 3
6. Grove City (5-0) 53 T 4
7. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-1) 47 9
8. Perrysburg (5-0) 43 6
9. Cincinnati Elder (4-1) 42 10
10. Cincinnati Princeton (4-1) 31 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Toledo Whitmer 22. 12, Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. 13, Groveport-Madison 8. 14, Middletown 8. 15, Springboro 7. 16, Hilliard Davidson 7. 17, Pickerington North 3. 18, Canton McKinley 3. 19, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 2. 20, Columbus Upper Arlington 2.
DIVISION II
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Avon (6) (5-0) 118 2
2. Cincinnati Anderson (4) (5-0) 96 1
3. Massillon Washington (1) (4-1) 93 4
4. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-0) 78 3
5. Akron Hoban (4-1) 68 7
6. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 48 5
7. Medina Highland (5-0) 37 NR
8. Cincinnati La Salle (1) (5-0) 36 6
9. Amherst Steele (5-0) 25 T 9
10. Xenia (1) (5-0) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Wadsworth 21. 12, Austintown-Fitch 17. 13, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12. 14, North Ridgeville 11. 15, Lima Senior 10. 16, Sunbury Big Walnut 9. 17, Columbus Walnut Ridge 7. 18, Cincinnati Mount Healthy 4. 19, Ashland 1.
DIVISION III
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Columbus Bishop Watterson (6) (5-0) 122 1
2. Toledo Central Catholic (3) (4-1) 92 3
3. Steubenville (1) (5-0) 76 4
4. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (1) (5-0) 63 6
5. Tippecanoe (1) (5-0) 58 5
6. Wapakoneta (5-0) 51 7
7. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (5-0) 45 10
(tie) Aurora (5-0) 45 8
9. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 40 NR
10. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 39 9
Others receiving votes: 11, Chardon 36. 12, Granville 14. 13, Cleveland Benedictine 11. 14, Bellbrook 10. 15, Athens 10. 16, Geneva 2. 17, Celina 1.
DIVISION IV
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Sandusky Perkins (7) (5-0) 120 1
2. Mentor Lake Catholic (5-0) 100 2
3. Perry (1) (4-1) 80 5
4. Cincinnati Wyoming (3) (5-0) 79 3
5. Beloit West Branch (5-0) 66 6
6. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (1) (5-0) 61 4
7. Shelby (5-0) 46 10
8. St. Clairsville (5-0) 40 8
9. Cleveland Glenville (1) (3-2) 36 7
10. Ontario (5-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Kenton Ridge 15. 12, Streetsboro 13. 13, Clinton-Massie 13. 14, Cincinnati Taft 12. 15, Lorain Clearview 5. 16, Valley View 4. 17, Struthers 4. 18, Urbana 2. 19, Circleville Logan Elm 1.
DIVISION V
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Ironton (4) (5-0 ) 112 1
2. Liberty Center (3) (5-0) 99 2
3. Canfield S. Range (1) (5-0) 90 4
4. Versailles (3) (5-0 ) 82 3
5. Oak Harbor (5-0) 43 6
6. Barnesville (1) (5-0 ) 40 8
7. Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-0) 36 NR
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (4-1) 36 5
9. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0 ) 34 7
10. Milan Edison (5-0) 26 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Greeneview 24. 12, Wooster Triway 24. 13, Preble Shawnee 23. 14, Pemberville Eastwood 13. 15, Proctorville Fairland 11. 16, Akron Manchester 9. 17, Findlay Liberty-Benton 8. 18, Belmont Union Local 4. 19, Richmond Edison 1.
DIVISION VI
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Kirtland (8) (5-0) 123 1
2. Coldwater (5) (5-0) 122 2
3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 84 T 3
4. Columbus Grandview Heights (5-0) 64 T 3
5. Bluffton (5-0) 62 5
6. Galion Northmor (5-0) 57 8
7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 46 6
8. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-0 ) 26 9
9. Newcomerstown (5-0) 23 7
10. Anna (3-2) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Huron 17. 12, Dalton 16. 13, Andover Pymatuning Valley 13. 14, Hamler Patrick Henry 12. 15, Reedsville Eastern 9. 16, Leavittsburg Labrae 6. 17, St. Bernard 5. 18, Toledo Ottawa Hills 4. 19, Beverly Fort Frye 3. 20, Cincinnati Country Day 2. 21, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1. 22, Toronto 1.
DIVISION VII
Rank School Total Points Previous
1. Marion Local (12) (5-0) 129 1
2. Columbus Grove (1) (5-0) 111 T 2
3. Minster (4-1) 89 T 2
4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-0) 71 10
5. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-0) 54 T 7
(tie) New Bremen (3-2) 54 5
7. Monroeville (5-0) 49 6
8. Edon (5-0 ) 42 T 7
9. Beaver Eastern (5-0 ) 28 NR
10. Lima Central Catholic (4-1) 27 NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Malvern 21. 12, St. Henry 16. 13, Ansonia 7. 14, Steubenville Catholic Central 4. 15, Sycamore Mohawk 4. 16, Ada 3. 17, Sidney Lehman 2. 18, Windham 2. 19, Warren John F. Kennedy 1. 20, Cin. College Prep. 1.
