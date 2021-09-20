journal-news logo
High School Football State Poll: Where is your team ranked?

Lakota West's Jyaire Brown carries the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 49-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Lakota West's Jyaire Brown carries the ball during their football game against Hamilton Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Virgil M. Schwarm Stadium at Hamilton High School. Lakota West won 49-13. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Sports
35 minutes ago

Below is the second Associated Press high school football state poll of the season. First-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 5-0 207

2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 197

3. Medina 5-0 170

4. Springfield 5-0 150

5. Marysville (1) 4-0 123

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 5-0 85

7. Lakota West 4-1 80

8. Massillon Jackson 5-0 77

9. Cincinnati Moeller 4-1 63

10. Centerville (1) 4-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 18. Hilliard Darby 16.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (11) 4-0 209

2. Cincinnati La Salle (11) 4-0 204

3. Kings Mills Kings 5-0 152

4. Medina Highland 4-1 108

5. Hudson 5-0 106

6. Willoughby South 5-0 90

7. Sunbury Big Walnut 5-0 81

8. Piqua 5-0 80

9. Akron Hoban 2-2 47

10. Avon Lake 4-1 45

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fremont Ross 25. Massillon Washington 19. Xenia (1) 14. Avon 16. Toledo Central Catholic 13.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 5-0 209

2. Badin (5) 5-0 194

3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2) 5-0 152

4. Granville 5-0 131

5. Aurora (1) 5-0 126

6. Millersburg West Holmes 5-0 108

7. Dover (1) 4-0 74

8. Steubenville 4-1 63

9. Streetsboro 4-0 57

10. Ross 4-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Columbus Bishop Hartley 23. Norton 18. Hubbard 14. Monroe 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (14) 5-0 203

2. Bloom-Carroll 5-0 175

3. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (2) 3-0 143

4. Eaton (4) 5-0 131

5. Beloit West Branch 5-0 124

6. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 5-0 113

7. Van Wert 4-1 79

8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 69

9. Waverly 4-0 64

10. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3-1 61

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 21. Clyde 17. Bellevue 16.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (21) 4-1 225

2. Canfield S. Range 5-0 177

3. Tontogany Otsego (1) 5-0 143

4. Ironton 4-1 136

5. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 125

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 5-0 104

7. Piketon 5-0 75

8. Sugarcreek Garaway 5-0 70

9. Pemberville Eastwood 5-0 58

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 4-1 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 33. Bellaire 24. Versailles 20.

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater (17) 5-0 222

2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 4-0 175

3. Archbold (4) 5-0 174

4. Mechanicsburg 5-0 143

5. Columbia Station Columbia 5-0 90

6. Mogadore 4-1 86

7. Ashland Crestview 5-0 83

8. West Jefferson 5-0 82

9. Columbus Grove 5-0 71

10. Cols. Africentric 5-0 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: Galion Northmor 26. New Middletown Springfield 24. Arcanum 16.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (22) 5-0 229

2. Newark Catholic 5-0 176

3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-0 147

4. Lucas 5-0 138

5. Norwalk St. Paul 5-0 123

6. New Bremen 4-1 121

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 5-0 87

8. Shadyside (1) 5-0 64

9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 5-0 36

10. Tri-Village 4-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Glouster Trimble 25. McComb 22. Lima Central Catholic 21. Edon 14.

