journal-news logo
X

High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

Mechanicsburg's Dylan Schetter avoids tackles as he carries the ball against Southeastern. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Mechanicsburg's Dylan Schetter avoids tackles as he carries the ball against Southeastern. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
26 minutes ago

Below is the Associated Press high school football state poll through eight weeks, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 8-0 169

2. Springfield (1) 7-0 140

3. Medina 8-0 136

4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (2) 7-1 131

5. Marysville (1) 7-0 117

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 8-0 85

7. Lakota West 6-1 62

8. New Albany 8-0 59

9. Pickerington Central 7-1 25

10. Pickerington North 7-1 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 13. Centerville 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (14) 6-0 172

2. Kings (2) 8-0 146

3. Piqua (1) 7-0 126

4. Sunbury Big Walnut 8-0 105

5. Akron Hoban (1) 6-2 86

6. Medina Highland 7-1 74

7. Toledo Central Catholic 6-2 50

8. Avon 6-2 37

9. Hudson 7-1 29

10. Willoughby South 7-1 26

(tie) Barberton 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ashville Teays Valley 23. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 21. Massillon Washington 16. Cincinnati La Salle 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (14) 8-0 164

2. Badin (3) 8-0 159

3. Granville 7-0 130

4. Millersburg West Holmes 8-0 112

5. Dover 7-0 104

6. Norton 8-0 76

7. Aurora 7-1 51

8. Ross 6-1 47

9. Hubbard 8-0 38

(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 19. Monroe 18. Bellbrook (1) 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 8-0 171

2. Bloom-Carroll 8-0 154

3. Eaton (1) 8-0 125

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 8-0 104

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 7-0 96

6. Clinton-Massie 6-1 77

7. Van Wert 7-1 73

8. Bellevue 7-1 72

9. St. Clairsville 7-1 23

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 5-1 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Port Clinton 18. 12. Navarre Fairless 17.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (17) 7-0 179

2. Canfield S. Range 8-0 152

3. Tontogany Otsego 7-0 139

4. Ironton 7-1 102

5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 8-0 100

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 8-0 72

7. Garrettsville Garfield 8-0 68

8. Piketon 8-0 57

9. Versailles 7-1 33

10. Preble Shawnee (1) 8-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Elyria Catholic 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Archbold (12) 8-0 159

2. Mechanicsburg (3) 8-0 153

3. Coldwater (2) 7-1 124

4. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 106

5. West Jefferson 8-0 96

6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 76

7. Ashland Crestview 8-0 75

8. Columbus Grove 8-0 72

9. New Middletown Springfield (1) 7-1 42

10. Galion Northmor 8-0 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Carey 16. Arcanum 12.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (18) 8-0 180

2. Newark Catholic 8-0 152

3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 135

4. Lima Central Catholic 7-1 102

5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 7-1 81

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 8-0 76

7. Tri-Village 7-1 65

8. Lucas 6-1 39

9. St. Henry 6-2 35

10. Shadyside 6-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Edon 30.McComb 29.

In Other News
1
5 takeaways from Bengals overtime loss to Packers
2
Browns fall short in shootout vs. Chargers
3
Missed opportunity: Bengals fall to Packers in OT
4
Cincinnati up to all-time best No. 3 ranking in AP poll; Ohio State No.
5
Ohio State finished first half of season strong after making tough...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top