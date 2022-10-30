High School Football: Second-round playoff pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all second-round games will be played on Friday, November 4, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m.
The OHSAA will begin using neutral sites beginning with the regional semifinals Nov. 11-12, when Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
DIVISION I
Region 1
8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)
5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)
7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)
6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)
Region 2
8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)
5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)
7 Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)
11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)
Region 3
9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (10-1)
5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)
10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)
11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)
Region 4
9 Cin. St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium
5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)
7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)
6 Cin. Princeton (9-2) at 3 Lakota West (11-0)
DIVISION II
Region 5
8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1)
5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)
7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)
6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)
Region 6
9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)
5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)
7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)
6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)
Region 7
9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)
5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2)
7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)
6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)
Region 8
9 Ross (6-5) at 1 Cin. Winton Woods (11-0)
5 Cin. Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings (10-1)
15 Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cin. Anderson (6-5)
6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Edgewood (10-1)
DIVISION III
Region 9
9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)
13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)
10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)
6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)
Region 10
8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)
13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)
10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)
6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)
Region 11
9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)
5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)
7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)
6 London (8-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)
Region 12
9 New Richmond (8-3) vs. 1 Badin (11-0) at Hamilton
5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)
10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Western Brown (10-1)
11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tippecanoe (10-1)
DIVISION IV
Region 13
8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)
13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)
7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)
6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)
Region 14
8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)
5 Belleville Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)
7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)
6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)
Region 15
9 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)
5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)
10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)
11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)
Region 16
8 Spr. Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cin. Wyoming (11-0)
13 Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)
10 Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2 Cin. Taft (9-2)
14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (6-5)
DIVISION V
Region 17
9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)
13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)
10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)
6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)
Region 18
9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)
5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)
10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)
6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)
Region 19
9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)
13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)
10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0)
6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)
Region 20
9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Valley View (10-1)
5 Cin. Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0)
10 Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 Milton-Union (10-0)
6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0)
DIVISION VI
Region 21
9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)
5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)
7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)
6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)
Region 22
8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)
5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)
10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)
6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)
Region 23
8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)
13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)
7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)
6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)
Region 24
8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Marion Local (11-0)
12 Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)
7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)
6 Cin. Country Day (9-1) at 3 Tri-Village (10-1)
DIVISION VII
Region 25
8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School
5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)
10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)
6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)
Region 26
9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)
12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)
10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)
6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)
Region 27
9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)
5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)
10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)
6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)
Region 28
8 Spr. Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)
5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 Riverside (8-3)
7 Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)
6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)