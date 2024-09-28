High School Football Roundup: Hamilton stuns Princeton

Hamilton improved to 4-2, 3-2 Greater Miami Conference. Princeton is 4-2, 4-1.

Lakota West 52, Colerain 0: Sam Wiles threw for 156 yards with four touchdowns, two to Jayden Brogden, along with 129 rushing yards and a TD to lead Lakota West. Braydon Johnson and Jackson Smith each recorded a rushing score.

Lakota East 50, Middletown 23: Ryder Hooks ran for three touchdowns and Jamison Kitna dished out TD passes to Patrick MacFarlane and Zion Neal to lead Lakota East. Jeremiah Landers threw a touchdown and ran for another in the loss for Middletown.

Mason 31, Fairfield 13: Dominic Back scrambled for a touchdown and linked up with A’Shion Ruff on a 52-yard TD throw in a losing effort for Fairfield.

Waynesville 31, Ross 14: Caleb Sullivan tossed two touchdowns, both to Trenton Davis, and added a 47-yard TD run for Waynesville. Emory Severance ran for a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Ross.

