Breaking: Thousands remain without power in region following heavy Friday storms from Hurricane Helene

High School Football Roundup: Hamilton stuns Princeton

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Staff Report
1 hour ago
X

Gracen Goldsmith rushed for 166 yards with three touchdowns as Hamilton blanked Princeton, 34-0, on Friday night.

Antonio Mathis hit R.J. Shephard-Ruffin on a 65-yard TD throw and Carter Isaacs returned an interception for a score to lead Hamilton, which beat Princeton for the first time since 2016.

Hamilton improved to 4-2, 3-2 Greater Miami Conference. Princeton is 4-2, 4-1.

Lakota West 52, Colerain 0: Sam Wiles threw for 156 yards with four touchdowns, two to Jayden Brogden, along with 129 rushing yards and a TD to lead Lakota West. Braydon Johnson and Jackson Smith each recorded a rushing score.

Lakota East 50, Middletown 23: Ryder Hooks ran for three touchdowns and Jamison Kitna dished out TD passes to Patrick MacFarlane and Zion Neal to lead Lakota East. Jeremiah Landers threw a touchdown and ran for another in the loss for Middletown.

Mason 31, Fairfield 13: Dominic Back scrambled for a touchdown and linked up with A’Shion Ruff on a 52-yard TD throw in a losing effort for Fairfield.

Waynesville 31, Ross 14: Caleb Sullivan tossed two touchdowns, both to Trenton Davis, and added a 47-yard TD run for Waynesville. Emory Severance ran for a pair of touchdowns in the loss for Ross.

t.

In Other News
1
New-look Michigan State up next for Ohio State
2
High School Football Week 6 Scoreboard
3
Badin beats Fenwick for fourth straight victory
4
UMass at Miami: 5 things to know about Saturday’s game
5
McCoy: Reds waste gem by Martinez, fall to Cubs

About the Author

Staff Report