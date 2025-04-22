High school football recruiting: GWOC QB picks up first FBS offer

Listed at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Cole threw for 1,460 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a junior last fall for the Elks.

He completed 131 of 255 passes and ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns as Centerville made the Division I state semifinals for the first time since 1991.

Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

With Cole at the controls, the Elks won a share of the GWOC title for the second season in a row and beat rival Wayne twice, including 23-14 in a regional final at Welcome Stadium.

He was one of several juniors to play a key role for the Centerville offense, a group that included leading receivers Ryan Swanson and Quincy Capogna and running back Parker Johnson.

The 6-4, 200-pound Capogna also made recruiting news this week as he visited the University of Dayton and announced he has been invited to camp at Northwestern this summer.

Here is a look at what else went on over the past week on the recruiting trail (all players are in the class of 2026 unless otherwise noted):