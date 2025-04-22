High school football recruiting: GWOC QB picks up first FBS offer

Breaking: ‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax, school cash reserve limit proposal

Centerville quarterback Shane Cole breaks into open field on a touchdown run that was called by due to holding during Friday's regional championship game. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Centerville quarterback Shane Cole breaks into open field on a touchdown run that was called by due to holding during Friday's regional championship game. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Shane Cole has officially joined the ranks of FBS prospects.

The Centerville quarterback reported receiving a scholarship offer from Akron, his first from a Division I school, this week after visiting the Zips as well as the University of Cincinnati and Charlotte.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Cole threw for 1,460 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions as a junior last fall for the Elks.

He completed 131 of 255 passes and ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns as Centerville made the Division I state semifinals for the first time since 1991.

With Cole at the controls, the Elks won a share of the GWOC title for the second season in a row and beat rival Wayne twice, including 23-14 in a regional final at Welcome Stadium.

He was one of several juniors to play a key role for the Centerville offense, a group that included leading receivers Ryan Swanson and Quincy Capogna and running back Parker Johnson.

The 6-4, 200-pound Capogna also made recruiting news this week as he visited the University of Dayton and announced he has been invited to camp at Northwestern this summer.

Here is a look at what else went on over the past week on the recruiting trail (all players are in the class of 2026 unless otherwise noted):

  • Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE: Earned offers from Cincinnati and Rutgers
  • Will Strong, Tippecanoe WR: Picked up first Division I offer from Army 
  • Laaren Cornwall, Middletown DB: Western Michigan offer 
  • John Lumpkin III, Trotwood-Madison TE (’27): Announced he has offers from Toledo, Bethune-Cookman and Texas Southern
  • Jonathan Hewitt, Eaton K: Visited Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ spring game one weekend and Michigan the next; Also went to Tennessee
  • Jahmiere Daniels, Springfield TE (’27): Invited to Iowa State camp this summer 
  • Paxton Tengesdahl, Wayne OL: Visited Kent State 
  • Luke Mullinger, Centerville LB: Visited Eastern Michigan for its spring game and Ohio University 
  • Deaunte White, Xenia RB: Visited Penn 
  • Jackson Smith, Lakota West QB (’27): Visited Notre Dame 
  • Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE (’27): Visited Kent State 
  • Cole Albers, Minster TE/DE: Visited Indiana 
  • Evan Weinberg, Springboro DE/TE: Visited Wake Forest 
  • Lem Grayson, Badin RB: Visited Ohio U. 
  • Pete Pendergest, Badin OL: Visited Northwestern
  • Ben Sakach, P/WR: Invited to Arkansas and TCU
