High school football playoffs: Fast start lifts Badin past Tippecanoe

The wait was worth it for the Rams, who hadn’t played since beating Cincinnati McNicholas 10-7 on Oct. 3 to claim the Greater Catholic League Coed title. The second-seeded Rams got a first-round playoff bye and their second-round matchup was forfeited due to a COVID-19 exposure at Wapakoneta. The quarterfinal game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

On their opening possession, the Red Devils fumbled deep in their own territory, giving the Rams first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. Two plays later, Vidourek scored on a 1-yard run to give Badin a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tippecanoe downed the ball at its own 1-yard line. After a three-and-out, Badin started its next series at the Tippecanoe 30-yard line.

“The biggest difference was the first six minutes of the game,” said Red Devils coach Matt Burgbacher. “I thought our defense for the most part played pretty well. In the first half, their three touchdown drives went about 80 yards. We put ourselves in some bad positions, but our kids kept battling. They never quit and that’s what we knew about these kids. They’re fighters.”

Seven plays later, Rawlings scored from three yards out to make it 14-0.

“It was huge,” Yordy said. “Give credit to Tippecanoe. Those kids played hard. It was a physical game. There were some times you could really hear some hits out there. Getting off to a fast start was something we had preached about all week long. After having such a long span of not playing a game, it was almost like we had started the season over again.”

Walsh scored on a 6-yard to give Badin a 21-0 halftime lead. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Moore broke free down the left sideline and took it to the house to give Badin a 28-0 lead.

The Rams will host GCL rival Alter (6-2) at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Edgewood. Badin beat Alter 14-12 in Week 2, but the Knights haven’t lost since. They beat defending D-III state champion Trotwood-Madison 42-0 in a quarterfinal game.

“They beat a quality opponent last night and they’re clicking on all cylinders right now,” Yordy said. “We’ve seen some of their games in the regular season with some common opponents. It’s a rivalry. Credit to our league. It’s great for the GCL to have two teams still playing at this point in the tournament, playing a meaningful game like this. It’s going to be exciting.”

Division III, Region 12

Ross 48, New Richmond 12: C.J. Boze and Brayden Fraasman each ran for over 100 yards in the win to lead Ross on Friday night.

Fraasman scored three rushing touchdowns, Boze had one and Jaye Warren tacked on two.

Ross awaits the winner of Bellbrook/St. Marys Memorial, which was postponed to Saturday night due to weather.

Division VII, Region 28

Marion Local 42, New Miami 0: A strong defensive effort stifled New Miami. Marion Local moves on to host Riverside. Riverside eliminated Tri-Village 14-12 on Friday.

The Vikings fell to 5-1.