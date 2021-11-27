journal-news logo
X

High School Football playoff scoreboard

Springfield beat Moeller 22-21 in the Division I state semifinals at Sidney High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Springfield beat Moeller 22-21 in the Division I state semifinals at Sidney High School on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Name Test

Credit: Name Test

Sports
1 hour ago

Ohio High School Athletic Association

State Semifinals

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 16, Cols. Upper Arlington 10

Springfield 22, Cin. Moeller 21

Division II

Akr. Hoban 31, Avon 24

Cin. Winton Woods 20, Green 7

Division III

Chardon 41, Millersburg W. Holmes 7

Badin 14, Granville 0

Division IV

Clinton-Massie 24, Bloom-Carroll 21

Youngs. Ursuline 34, Port Clinton 17

In Other News
1
Walsh, dominant defense lead Badin to state championship game
2
‘It’s what you work for’ — Miami set to battle Kent for berth in MAC...
3
Ohio State football: What to know about the The Game
4
Bearcats beat East Carolina, cap undefeated regular season
5
Ohio State-Michigan matchup ‘the start of the playoffs’
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top