High school football: More than a dozen local players among state’s top 2021 prospects

Middletown Middies football captains (l-r) Terrecc Richardson, Josh Bryant, Cameron Junior and Kamron Cooper at the coin toss against Northmont. Credit: Marcus Hartman Credit: Marcus Hartman

Kaden Rogers of Ross High School, who has signed with Ohio, moved up two spots to No. 67 in the state while Wayne quarterback Cam Fancher moved up three spots to No. 71 since signing with Marshall.

Northmont quarterback Cade Rice, who has signed with South Dakota State, moved up two spots in the state rankings to No. 79 while Alter tailback Branden McDonald is No. 86.

Springfield offensive lineman Rod Green, who recently verbally committed to Grambling State, moved up one spot to No. 87 in the state while Fairfield defensive back Jaydan Mayes is No. 90.

Middletown running back Josh Bryant is No. 95 in Ohio while Troy offensive lineman and Bowling Green signee Dawson Hildebrand is No. 112 and Centerville receiver Will Linkhart is No. 119 and Trotwood-Madison linebacker Daylen Morgan is No. 132.

Lakota West defensive lineman Andre Proffitt is No. 138 in Ohio with Fairfield offensive lineman Ethan Tyla No. 140. Tyla has signed with Southern Illinois while Morgan and Proffitt will play for the Akron Zips.

Those are far from the only college-caliber players in the area, of course.

At least three others who aren’t ranked by 247Sports have already signed with Division I colleges for next year: Lance Reaves-Hicks of Piqua (Princeton) and Springboro teammates Titan Case (Navy) and Ryan Iiams (Robert Morris).