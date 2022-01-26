Hamilton High School football coach resigns

In his first season at Hamilton, the Big Blue went 5-6 and made the fifth playoff appearance in school history, losing to Fairfield in the first round.

Hamilton went 6-4 in 2020, posting the program’s first winning season since 2010, and went 2-7 last season. The Big Blue also took part in the expanded postseasons the past two seasons but are still looking for the first playoff win in school history.

“Hosting the very first home playoff game in our football program’s rich history in Virgil Schwarm Stadium was one of the finest moments of my life and career,” Mahon said. “I’m extremely proud of the work of our district leadership to bring the junior high programs together as well as enhance the youth football programs within our district.”

Prior to taking the Hamilton job, Mahon was 21-12 in three seasons at Northwest and 19-13 in three seasons at Little Miami.

He was an all-state pitcher and two-time football team captain as a player at Hamilton and played collegiately at Georgetown College (baseball and football) and Miami University (football).

“We will begin the search immediately to find a new head coach,” Harvey said. “We firmly believe this is a great place to be and are looking forward to starting the process. The Greater Miami Conference is a very strong, competitive conference and we are excited for what the future holds for the Big Blue. We have great athletes, facilities and a supportive community that will embrace the new coach for many years to come.”

Hamilton will graduate standout running back Kaleb Johnson — an Iowa signee — from last year’s team, but the Big Blue have at least two 2023 class members who are Division I prospects in Gabe Verdon and Breeon Ishmail.