High school football computer ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.

There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 10.9948, 2. Canton McKinley (4-1) 10.55, 3. Wadsworth (4-1) 10.45, 4. Cleveland Heights (4-1) 10.1505, 5. Massillon Jackson (4-1) 8.6, 6. Mentor (2-3) 7, 7. Lorain (4-1) 6.65, 8. Medina (3-2) 6.3, 9. Berea-Midpark (2-3) 6.1, 10. Strongsville (3-2) 6, 11. Canton GlenOak (2-3) 4.1667, 12. Euclid (1-4) 2.6131, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-4) 2.6131, 14. Brunswick (0-5) 0, 14. Elyria (0-5) 0, 14. Cle. John Marshall (0-4) 0, 14. Parma Normandy (0-4) 0, 14. Stow-Munroe Falls (0-5) 0

Region 2 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-0) 14.45, 2. Wayne (4-1) 10.95, 3. Perrysburg (5-0) 10.75, 4. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (4-1) 10.2, 5. Dublin Coffman (4-1) 10.1, 6. Centerville (4-1) 9.65, 7. Findlay (4-1) 9.5, 8. Fairmont (3-2) 7.45, 9. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 7.25, 10. Tol. Whitmer (3-2) 6.5, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (2-3) 5.6, 12. Dublin Jerome (2-3) 4.35, 13. Springfield (2-3) 4.3347, 14. Miamisburg (3-2) 4.25, 15. Marysville (2-3) 3.2, 16. Beavercreek (2-3) 2.1, 17. Powell Olentangy Liberty (1-4) 1.9061

Region 3 - 1. Hilliard Bradley (5-0) 13.5, 2. Pickerington North (5-0) 13.3192, 3. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 11.1, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (5-0) 11, 5. Westerville North (5-0) 10.75, 6. Grove City (4-1) 10.6, 7. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 8.6, 8. Thomas Worthington (4-1) 7.8, 9. Upper Arlington (4-1) 6.9, 10. Pickerington Central (2-3) 5.8, 11. Lancaster (2-3) 4.15, 12. Newark (2-3) 3.4, 13. Groveport-Madison (2-3) 3.1, 14. New Albany (1-4) 1.8, 15. Galloway Westland (1-4) 1.75, 16. Reynoldsburg (0-5) 0, 16. Westerville Central (0-5) 0

Region 4 - 1. Milford (5-0) 13.6, 2. Cin. Princeton (5-0) 11.7, 3. Cin. St. Xavier (3-2) 8.6, 4. Cin. Elder (3-2) 7.3113, 5. Hamilton (3-2) 6.5, 6. Lakota West (3-2) 6.45, 6. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.45, 8. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (2-3) 5.3293, 9. Middletown (3-2) 5.05, 10. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-2) 4.95, 11. Mason (2-3) 4.55, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 4.55, 13. Lebanon (2-3) 3.15, 14. Springboro (1-4) 2.35, 15. Fairfield (1-4) 1.3, 16. Cin. Western Hills (1-4) 1.2, 17. Cin. Colerain (0-5) 0, 17. Lakota East (0-5) 0, 17. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-5) 0

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 12.2263, 2. Painesville Riverside (5-0) 11.7, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-0) 10.6361, 4. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 10.15, 5. Hudson (4-1) 9.496, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-1) 8.9, 7. Shaker Hts. (5-0) 8.5, 8. Austintown-Fitch (4-1) 7.7758, 9. Garfield Hts. (3-2) 6.35, 10. Barberton (3-2) 5.8232, 11. Cle. John Hay (3-2) 4.5101, 12. Ashtabula Lakeside (2-3) 4.2, 13. Eastlake North (2-3) 3.45, 14. Akron Firestone (2-3) 3.4, 15. Twinsburg (2-3) 2.8, 16. Mayfield (2-3) 2.7051, 17. Cuyahoga Falls (2-3) 2.7, 18. Cle. Benedictine (2-3) 2.6612, 19. Solon (1-4) 2.3, 20. Warren G. Harding (1-4) 1.5556

Region 6 - 1. Avon (5-0) 12.8677, 2. Avon Lake (4-1) 10.25, 3. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 9, 4. North Ridgeville (4-1) 8.45, 5. Westlake (4-1) 7.9323, 6. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 6.55, 7. Medina Highland (4-1) 5.9, 8. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 5.25, 9. Amherst Steele (3-2) 4.6, 10. Cle. Rhodes (3-2) 4.5789, 11. Oregon Clay (2-3) 4.5, 12. Lakewood (2-3) 4.2202, 13. Tol. St. John’s (2-3) 3.4714, 14. Sylvania Southview (2-3) 3.45, 15. Holland Springfield (2-3) 3.4, 16. Grafton Midview (2-3) 3.3, 17. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (1-4) 2.8, 17. Fremont Ross (1-4) 2.8, 19. Tol. Start (1-4) 2.3, 20. North Royalton (1-4) 1.75

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Washington (5-0) 14.65, 2. Canal Winchester (5-0) 9.95, 3. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 8.9, 4. Cols. Briggs (4-1) 7.05, 5. Green (3-2) 6.45, 6. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 6.25, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (4-1) 6.1, 8. Cols. Northland (4-1) 6.05, 9. Westerville South (3-2) 4.85, 10. Massillon Perry (2-3) 4.15, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (2-3) 4.0959, 12. North Canton Hoover (2-2) 3.8472, 13. Cols. Walnut Ridge (1-4) 3.3717, 14. Grove City Central Crossing (2-3) 3.1, 15. Wooster (2-3) 2.95, 16. Ashville Teays Valley (2-3) 2.6, 17. Marion Harding (1-4) 2.45, 18. Cols. Franklin Hts. (1-4) 2.1, 19. Mount Vernon (1-4) 1.85, 20. Sunbury Big Walnut (1-4) 1.55

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 11, 2. Cin. Anderson (4-1) 9.9, 3. Cin. Withrow (4-1) 9.15, 4. Xenia (4-1) 8.8, 5. Northmont (3-2) 8.704, 6. Cin. LaSalle (4-1) 7.2469, 7. Troy (4-1) 7.2293, 8. Kings (3-2) 7, 9. Harrison (3-2) 6.2, 10. Loveland (2-3) 5.65, 11. Sidney (3-2) 5.25, 12. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.2, 13. Cin. Turpin (2-3) 3.8, 14. Stebbins (2-3) 3.5, 15. Talawanda (1-4) 2.25, 16. Edgewood (1-4) 1.75, 17. Day. Belmont (1-3) 1.25, 18. Ross (1-4) 1.2, 19. Fairborn (1-4) 1.1, 19. Piqua (1-4) 1.1

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (5-0) 10.8, 2. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-1) 10.3, 3. Geneva (4-1) 9.4, 4. Gates Mills Hawken (4-1) 8.85, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 8.7, 6. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-1) 8.5, 7. Aurora (4-1) 7.95, 8. Alliance (3-2) 7.7, 8. Madison (4-1) 7.7, 10. Akron East (4-1) 6.7727, 11. New Philadelphia (3-2) 6.65, 12. Chardon (3-2) 6.5633, 13. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 6.55, 14. Alliance Marlington (4-1) 6.151, 15. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 5.6, 16. Cle. Collinwood (1-0) 5.5, 17. Youngstown Chaney (2-2) 5.4861, 18. Canfield (2-3) 5.2818, 19. Hunting Valley University School (3-2) 5.0727, 20. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2-3) 4

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 13.5773, 2. Norton (5-0) 12.6, 3. Medina Buckeye (5-0) 11.55, 4. Ontario (5-0) 9, 5. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 8.6, 6. Clyde (4-1) 8.1, 7. Sandusky (3-2) 8.05, 8. Mansfield Senior (3-2) 7.4, 8. Bowling Green (4-1) 7.4, 10. Rocky River (4-1) 7.351, 11. Bay Village Bay (4-1) 7.1768, 12. Defiance (4-1) 6.7, 13. Ashland (3-2) 5.65, 14. Lexington (3-2) 5.35, 15. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-2) 5.1, 16. Richfield Revere (3-2) 5, 17. Maumee (2-3) 4.1, 18. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-2) 4, 19. Tol. Scott (2-3) 3.4, 19. Norwalk (2-3) 3.4

Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-0) 11.7, 2. London (5-0) 10.05, 3. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-0) 9.5, 4. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 8.699, 5. Granville (5-0) 8, 6. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.9, 7. Jackson (4-1) 7.4, 8. Cols. South (4-1) 6.7202, 9. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (3-2) 5.75, 10. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-2) 5.45, 11. New Concord John Glenn (4-1) 5.35, 12. Marietta (3-2) 4.6796, 13. Delaware Buckeye Valley (2-3) 4.2, 14. Bexley (2-3) 3.5, 15. Cols. Beechcroft (2-3) 3.45, 16. Zanesville (1-4) 2, 17. Circleville (1-4) 1.85, 18. Chillicothe (1-4) 1.7051, 19. The Plains Athens (1-4) 1.3, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-4) 1.1

Region 12 - 1. Badin (5-0) 11.5, 2. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1) 9.65, 3. Trotwood-Madison (3-2) 8.3, 4. Tippecanoe (4-1) 7.95, 5. Chaminade Julienne (4-1) 7.7828, 6. Wilmington (4-1) 7.2, 7. Celina (4-1) 7.05, 8. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 6.45, 9. New Richmond (4-1) 6.2, 10. Elida (4-1) 5.6, 11. Wapakoneta (3-2) 4.9, 12. Carroll (2-3) 4.65, 13. Bellbrook (2-3) 4.45, 14. Monroe (2-3) 4.35, 15. Tecumseh (2-3) 4, 16. Oakwood (2-3) 3.5, 17. Hillsboro (2-3) 3.3, 18. Cin. Hughes (1-4) 2.2224, 19. Mount Orab Western Brown (1-4) 2.1, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-4) 1.7586

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Canton South (5-0) 12.1, 2. Poland Seminary (5-0) 8.6, 3. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 8.4, 4. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-1) 8.2, 4. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 8.2, 6. Streetsboro (4-1) 7.6818, 7. Niles McKinley (4-1) 7.4, 8. Struthers (3-2) 6.9414, 9. Lisbon Beaver (4-1) 6.9, 10. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-1) 6.65, 11. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-2) 4.4, 12. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3) 4.3, 13. Girard (3-2) 3.9, 14. Mogadore Field (2-3) 3.6657, 15. East Liverpool (3-2) 3.5, 16. Hubbard (3-2) 3.4051, 17. Pepper Pike Orange (2-3) 2.05, 18. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-3) 2, 19. Akron Buchtel (1-4) 1.7061, 20. Parma Hts. Holy Name (1-4) 1.2, 20. Warrensville Hts. (1-4) 1.2

Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (4-0) 10.8611, 2. Shelby (4-1) 8.55, 3. Bellevue (3-2) 8.201, 4. Van Wert (3-2) 8.05, 5. Cle. Glenville (3-1) 6.7037, 6. Galion (4-1) 6.65, 7. Wauseon (4-1) 6.3, 8. Lima Bath (3-2) 5.7, 9. Vermilion (3-2) 5.3, 10. Bryan (3-2) 4.85, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (3-2) 4.65, 12. Oberlin Firelands (2-3) 4.2, 13. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 3.9172, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.45, 15. Kenton (2-3) 3.35, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 2.4, 17. Napoleon (1-4) 2.35, 18. Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) 2.05, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-3) 2, 20. Fostoria (1-4) 1.55

Region 15 - 1. Thornville Sheridan (5-0) 13, 2. Circleville Logan Elm (5-0) 10.2, 3. Steubenville (4-1) 10.0061, 4. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-1) 8.9, 5. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-0) 8.2184, 6. St. Clairsville (4-1) 7.6899, 7. Cols. East (5-0) 7.4677, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1) 7.05, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (4-1) 6.75, 10. McArthur Vinton County (4-1) 6.2232, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-1) 6, 12. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 5.9, 13. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (3-2) 5, 14. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 4.3596, 15. McConnelsville Morgan (3-2) 3.3, 16. Hebron Lakewood (2-3) 3, 17. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-3) 2.75, 17. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 2.75, 19. Carrollton (2-3) 2.6, 20. Uhrichsville Claymont (2-3) 2

Region 16 - 1. Clinton-Massie (5-0) 13.45, 2. Cin. Taft (4-1) 9.9, 3. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 9.25, 4. Shawnee (4-1) 9, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 7.5, 6. Fenwick (4-1) 7.1, 7. Eaton (4-1) 6.7, 8. Reading (4-1) 6.2, 9. Urbana (5-0) 6.0626, 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2) 6, 10. Greenfield McClain (4-1) 6, 12. Waverly (3-2) 5.8, 13. Washington C.H. Washington (3-2) 5.35, 14. Cin. Indian Hill (3-2) 5.2, 15. Alter (3-2) 4.9162, 16. Kenton Ridge (3-2) 4.45, 17. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (2-3) 4.35, 18. Dunbar (2-2) 3.5417, 19. Cleves Taylor (2-3) 3.35, 20. Batavia (2-3) 3.1

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Perry (5-0) 11.8, 2. Creston Norwayne (5-0) 9.75, 3. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-1) 7.7, 4. Canfield South Range (4-1) 7.6939, 5. Lorain Clearview (4-1) 7.35, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (5-0) 7.102, 7. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1) 6, 8. Richmond Edison (5-0) 5.9636, 9. West Lafayette Ridgewood (4-1) 4.65, 10. Conneaut (3-2) 4.25, 11. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 4.2, 12. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 3.9, 13. Navarre Fairless (2-3) 3.7, 14. Smithville (3-2) 3.5626, 15. Sheffield Brookside (3-2) 3.4, 16. Wooster Triway (2-3) 2.9, 17. Chagrin Falls (2-3) 2.7, 18. Burton Berkshire (2-3) 2.6586, 19. Fairview Park Fairview (1-4) 2.0101, 20. Orrville (2-3) 1.9

Region 18 - 1. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.75, 2. Coldwater (5-0) 8.7, 3. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.65, 4. Milan Edison (5-0) 8.5, 5. Archbold (4-1) 7.5, 6. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 7.4, 7. Genoa Area (4-1) 6.55, 8. Marengo Highland (4-1) 6.45, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.85, 10. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 5.2, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5, 12. Huron (3-2) 4.6737, 13. Willard (4-1) 4.4, 14. Spencerville (2-3) 3.4, 15. Port Clinton (2-3) 3.3, 16. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 17. Fredericktown (2-3) 2.8, 18. Northwood (2-3) 2.2653, 19. Delta (2-3) 2.15, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-4) 1.9

Region 19 - 1. Ironton (4-1) 10.4667, 2. Zanesville West Muskingum (4-1) 9.65, 3. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-0) 9.1, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (3-1) 8.6667, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1) 8.05, 6. Proctorville Fairland (4-1) 7.9455, 7. Portsmouth West (4-1) 7.9, 8. Barnesville (5-0) 7.2313, 9. Utica (4-1) 6.5, 10. South Point (3-2) 5.9828, 11. Minford (3-1) 5.9167, 12. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-1) 5.7, 13. Heath (3-2) 5, 14. Chesapeake (3-2) 4.7747, 15. Wheelersburg (3-2) 4.55, 16. Centerburg (2-3) 4.45, 17. Belmont Union Local (3-2) 4.2121, 18. Piketon (4-1) 4.0556, 19. New Lexington (2-3) 3.8, 20. Worthington Christian (2-3) 3.25

Region 20 - 1. Valley View (5-0) 10.25, 2. Waynesville (4-1) 8.85, 3. Brookville (4-1) 7.1, 4. Madison (4-1) 7, 5. Northeastern (4-1) 5.65, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 5.15, 7. Milton-Union (3-2) 5.05, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (3-2) 4.85, 9. Cin. Mariemont (3-2) 4.55, 10. Blanchester (3-2) 4.5, 11. Miami East (3-2) 4.25, 12. Preble Shawnee (3-2) 4.2152, 13. Carlisle (2-3) 3.85, 14. Bethel-Tate (2-3) 3.35, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (2-2) 3.2778, 16. Cin. Madeira (2-3) 3.25, 17. Northwestern (2-3) 3.15, 18. Williamsport Westfall (2-3) 2.85, 19. Cin. Gamble Montessori (2-3) 2.3576, 20. Greeneview (2-3) 2.25

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Rootstown (5-0) 8.75, 2. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-0) 8.35, 3. Kirtland (4-1) 7.8898, 4. Hanoverton United (5-0) 6.85, 5. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 5.65, 6. Ravenna Southeast (5-0) 5.45, 7. Mogadore (3-1) 5.3539, 8. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 5.0694, 9. Canton Central Cath. (3-2) 4.5, 10. Rittman (4-1) 4.3, 11. Brookfield (3-2) 4.15, 12. Leavittsburg LaBrae (2-3) 3.9, 13. Andover Pymatuning Valley (2-3) 3.75, 14. Middlefield Cardinal (3-2) 3.5, 15. Youngstown Valley Christian (3-2) 2.7, 16. Newton Falls (3-2) 2.65, 17. Atwater Waterloo (2-3) 2.5, 18. Apple Creek Waynedale (1-4) 2.2646, 19. Massillon Tuslaw (2-3) 2.15, 20. Orwell Grand Valley (2-3) 2.05

Region 22 - 1. Collins Western Reserve (5-0) 7.85, 2. Bluffton (5-0) 7.4, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 7.0828, 4. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 6.2, 5. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 5.0367, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5, 7. Carey (3-2) 4.75, 8. Bucyrus Wynford (2-3) 3.4, 9. Ashland Mapleton (2-3) 3.3, 10. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.2606, 11. Sullivan Black River (3-2) 3.25, 12. Attica Seneca East (2-3) 3, 12. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-2) 3, 14. Van Buren (2-3) 2.95, 15. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 2.9, 16. Metamora Evergreen (2-3) 2.85, 17. Defiance Tinora (2-3) 2.75, 18. Kansas Lakota (2-3) 2.7, 19. Paulding (3-2) 2.4, 20. Wellington (1-4) 2.15

Region 23 - 1. West Jefferson (5-0) 10.75, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 8.95, 3. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.7917, 4. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-1) 7.5, 5. Marion Elgin (5-0) 6.45, 6. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-1) 6, 7. Nelsonville-York (4-1) 5.3162, 8. Glouster Trimble (2-2) 4.9306, 9. Newcomerstown (3-2) 4.9, 10. Martins Ferry (3-2) 4.55, 11. Grandview Hts. (3-2) 4.25, 12. Howard East Knox (3-2) 4.15, 13. Galion Northmor (3-2) 4.05, 14. Loudonville (2-3) 3.2, 15. Crooksville (3-2) 3.15, 16. Bellaire (2-3) 2.6596, 17. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3) 2.45, 18. Ironton Rock Hill (2-3) 2.3163, 19. Johnstown Northridge (1-4) 2.3, 19. Mount Gilead (2-3) 2.3

Region 24 - 1. Williamsburg (5-0) 11.25, 2. Versailles (5-0) 9.45, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (4-1) 8.35, 4. Cin. Country Day (5-0) 8.1206, 5. West Liberty-Salem (5-0) 7, 6. Tri-Village (4-1) 6, 7. Anna (2-3) 3.45, 7. National Trail (2-3) 3.45, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.35, 10. Cin. Deer Park (2-3) 2.6, 11. Day. Christian (2-3) 2.2163, 12. Twin Valley South (2-3) 2.2, 13. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-3) 2.05, 14. Harrod Allen East (1-4) 1.95, 15. Troy Christian (2-3) 1.85, 16. Dixie (2-3) 1.5, 17. Arcanum (2-3) 1.4, 18. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-4) 1.3, 19. Frankfort Adena (1-4) 1.25, 20. Chillicothe Huntington (0-5) 0, 20. Cin. Riverview East Acad. (0-4) 0, 20. North Triad (0-5) 0, 20. Lucasville Valley (0-5) 0

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Malvern (4-1) 9.15, 2. Danville (5-0) 8.5, 3. Berlin Center Western Reserve (4-1) 7.35, 4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 6.8, 5. Dalton (3-1) 6.4396, 6. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-0) 5.7727, 7. Monroeville (4-1) 5.55, 8. Lucas (3-2) 4.85, 9. New Middletown Springfield (3-2) 4.3, 10. Toronto (4-1) 4.2938, 11. McDonald (3-2) 4.15, 12. Lowellville (4-1) 3.7, 13. Salineville Southern (3-2) 3.4, 14. Lisbon David Anderson (3-2) 3.25, 15. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-2) 3.2, 16. Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) 3.1, 17. Plymouth (2-3) 2.05, 18. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-3) 1.4, 18. Windham (2-3) 1.4, 20. Warren John F. Kennedy (1-3) 1.125, 20. Ashtabula St. John School (1-3) 1.125

Region 26 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-0) 9.4, 2. Antwerp (5-0) 7.55, 3. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 7.45, 4. Leipsic (5-0) 7.25, 5. McComb (4-1) 7.2, 6. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 7.05, 7. Waynesfield-Goshen (5-0) 6.3, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 5.95, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.5, 9. Defiance Ayersville (4-1) 5.5, 11. Arlington (3-2) 4.8, 12. Montpelier (4-1) 4.3141, 13. Lima Central Cath. (2-3) 4.2, 14. Pioneer North Central (4-1) 3.95, 15. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (3-2) 3.5, 16. Edon (3-2) 3.3735, 17. Ada (2-3) 3.15, 17. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) 3.15, 17. Delphos St. John’s (3-2) 3.15, 20. Morral Ridgedale (3-2) 2.8

Region 27 - 1. Reedsville Eastern (5-0) 8.3, 2. Caldwell (5-0) 6.15, 3. Beaver Eastern (5-0) 5.9, 4. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (4-1) 4.8, 5. Waterford (3-2) 3.65, 6. Beallsville (4-1) 3.5216, 7. Crown City South Gallia (4-1) 3.4535, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (2-3) 2.9121, 9. Hannibal River (2-2) 2.8409, 10. Corning Miller (3-2) 2.8071, 11. Portsmouth Notre Dame (3-2) 2.8, 12. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-2) 2.5927, 13. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-3) 2.5606, 14. Shadyside (2-3) 2.3545, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1-4) 1.75, 16. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-3) 1.6, 17. Bridgeport (2-3) 1.5, 18. Racine Southern (1-4) 1.05, 19. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-4) 0.7, 19. Franklin Furnace Green (1-4) 0.7

Region 28 - 1. Marion Local (5-0) 9.6, 2. Ansonia (5-0) 8.75, 3. Riverside (4-1) 7, 4. Cedarville (4-1) 6.3, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-1) 5.4306, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 5.0979, 7. Minster (4-1) 4.9, 8. Bradford (3-1) 4.7037, 9. Southeastern (3-2) 4.7, 10. Mechanicsburg (3-2) 4.6, 11. Tri-County North (3-2) 4.55, 12. Lehman Cath. (3-2) 4.35, 13. New Bremen (2-3) 3.5, 14. Fort Loramie (2-3) 2.35, 15. St. Henry (1-4) 1.45, 16. Fayetteville-Perry (1-4) 1.104, 17. Lockland (1-3) 1, 18. Catholic Central (1-4) 0.9, 18. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-4) 0.9, 20. New Miami (1-4) 0.8