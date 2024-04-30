High school football: College coaches coming to see athletes throughout region

Thank you to all of the college coaches that came out at 6am this morning to watch our young men work. There were over 100 coaches in attendance!!#FTB pic.twitter.com/nQ5sBAWZIM — Jason Krause (@fairfieldfb) April 30, 2024

This year saw immediate results as a pair of players from Fairfield posted Tuesday morning they had received new scholarship offers.

Raymir Coney, a sophomore linebacker, shared on social media he received offers from Massachusetts and Toledo.

Junior defensive back Tyon Spiller posted receiving an offer from Navy, his first from a Division I school.

Coney had 60 tackles last season, including 10.5 for loss, while Spiller caught five passes for 72 yards and a touchdown and was credited with six tackles and a pass breakup.

After Fairfield, coaches were scheduled to head to Oak Hills, Colerain, Hamilton, Kings, Sycamore, Lakota West and Mason on Tuesday.

The combines continue Wednesday to the north with the GWOC, including Miamisburg, Springboro, Centerville, Fairmont, Northmont, Springfield, Wayne and Beavercreek.

Trotwood-Madison, which is home to a large contingent of potential Division I players in multiple classes, is also set to host coaches Wednesday.

GWOC Showcase!! College Coaches Come Checkout Our Prospects May 1st, At 3:15 pm At The High School, 701 East Home Rd..

Let’s Go Wildcats!💪🏾🏈💛💙 pic.twitter.com/gv0mHIye5M — Maurice Douglass Sr (@moedouglass7_sr) April 17, 2024

On Thursday, the Miami Valley League gets in on the act with Tippecanoe, Greenville, Sidney, Piqua, Butler, Fairborn, Xenia, Stebbins and West Carrolton in the north.

To the south, Greater Catholic League schools including Badin, Moeller, St. Xavier and Elder will host coaches as well Thursday.