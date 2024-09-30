High school football: Best performances of Week 6

Here are the top 10 individual performances from a soggy Week 6, including some standout two-way quarterbacks, running back breakups and eye-popping defensive numbers:

1. Owen Canan, Bradford: Threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Railroaders beat Dixie 27-10. He also had four tackles and broke up a pass in Bradford’s first win of the season.

2. Ethan New, Sidney: Ran for 209 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 135 yards and four touchdowns for Sidney in a 43-6 win over Greenville. Isaiah Foster ran for 100 yards and caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown for the Yellow Jackets.

Explore Tipp stays unbeaten with win over Butler

3. Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe: Threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 66 yards as the Red Devils beat Butler 25-7. Xavier Melton added 106 yards rushing for unbeaten Tipp.

4. Emory Severance, Hamilton Ross: Ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-14 loss to Waynesville.

5. Jayden Resor and DJ Moore, Brookville: Ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns while Moore had 119 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries as the Blue Devils beat Carlisle 28-8. Resor averaged 10.3 yards per carry while Moore picked up 17 yards per tote.

6. Andre McConnell, Stebbins: Ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the Indians beat West Carrollton 48-20. He also caught a 27-yard pass.

7. Payton Mayfield, Milton-Union: Ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 99 yards and another touchdown as the Bulldogs beat Miami East 32-14. He also had six tackles, including one for loss.

8. Deaunte White, Xenia: Ran for 183 yards and four touchdowns as the undefeated Buccaneers beat Fairborn 43-7. Ronnie Butler had 22 tackles for the XHS.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

9. Cordis Berard, Eaton: Ran for 176 yards on 13 carries and scored five touchdown as the Eagles beat Middletown Madison 34-3. Presley Stewart had 23 tackles, including two for loss, and an interception for the Eagles.

10. Garrett Lundy, Waynesville: Ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, had 33 yards receiving and made 17 tackles including a sack for Waynesville in a 31-14 win over Ross.

Explore Best of Week 5

Other notable games:

Gracen Goldsmith ran for 166 yards and three touchdowns as Hamilton beat Princeton 34-0. CJ Bryant had 4.5 of the Big Blue’s 18.5 tackles for loss and Mason Holbrook added three more.

Logan Doty ran for 163 yards and four touchdowns as Fairmont beat Miamisburg 34-0. The Firebirds did not attempt a pass, but they ran for 333 yards while allowing 49.

Anthony Valenti ran for 147 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns while Brodie Hopkins had 128 yards receiving and a touchdown for Valley View in a 20-6 win over Oakwood. Ceasar Berryman had five tackles for loss for the Spartans.

Trey Sagester for 234 yards and five touchdowns as Tri-Village beat Tri-County North 37-7.

Dallas Sheehee threw for 214 yards and a touchdown, Dishawn Peterson caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown and Daylan Dennis ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns for Trotwood-Madison in a 50-0 win over Belmont.

William Wilson ran for 175 yards on just eight carries for Dunbar in a 22-6 win over Thurgood Marshall. He also scored three touchdowns.

Zane Henderson and Jacob Schmitmeyer ran for 166 yards and 105 yards, respectively, as Ansonia beat Twin Valley South 32-0.

Dominick Ramsey ran for 161 yards for Meadowdale in a 20-0 win over Ponitz.

Norman Spearman ran for 146 yards and a touchdown as Thurgood Marshall lost to Dunbar 22-6. Myion Woody added 123 yards for the Cougars.

Ethan Stacey ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Malachi Maddox-Ringer ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns and Nydrell Wight ran for 94 yards for Chaminade Julienne in a 42-23 loss to Cincinnati McNicholas.

Parker Johnson ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns as Centerville beat Beavercreek 48-13.

Isaiah Thompson ran for 150 yards and a touchdown as Wayne beat Northmont 30-14. He also caught two passes for 11 yards.

Sam Wiles threw for 156 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Lakota West in a 52-0 win over Cincinnati Colerain.

Southeastern: Hayden Davis ran for 155 yards and Eli Goodbar ran for 150 yards while both scored two touchdowns as Southeastern beat Catholic Central 28-8. Goodbar also had 12 tackles while Davis had 11.

Preston Allen had six tackles for loss, forced a fumble and ran for 56 yards for Northwestern in a 22-0 win over Benjamin Logan.

Jackson Patton had 173 yards rushing and a touchdown for Kenton Ridge in a 30-0 win over Tecumseh.

Gabe Rammel ran for 179 yards and a touchdown for Greenville in a 43-6 loss to Sidney.

Aiden Kirkpatrick ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns for Troy in a 21-7 win over rival Piqua.

Josh Wilcoxon ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns for West Liberty-Salem as the Tigers beat Northeastern 24-21.

Devin Byrd ran for 108 yards and caught two passes for 17 yards for West Carrollton in a 48-20 loss to Stebbins.

To submit stats for this feature in future weeks, email COPsports@coxinc.com or this author at Marcus.Hartman@coxinc.com.