High School Football: Badin bests Bellbrook in marquee non-league matchup

“The kids see those rankings and polls and they play off that a little,” Badin coach Nick Yordy said. “All I know is that there were two quality teams out here playing. We’re just glad we came out on top.”

Vidourek scampered 15 yards on a key third-and-14 fourth quarter play that kept Badin’s late decisive-drive alive. Three snaps later the Rams QB ran 8-yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead. Bellbrook’s last possession ended in an interception, one of three for the Badin defense.

“They were doing a great job covering my scramble the entire game,” Vidourek said. “It just so happened that one time we got what we needed.”

Said Yordy: “He doesn’t look like he’s moving very fast, but he gets a couple strides and he’s a pretty quick dude back there.”

Vidourek, also the Rams punter, buried Bellbrook at its 1-yard line on its first third-quarter possession. The Eagles didn’t run a play in Badin territory in the second half until 5:17 remained.

“I enjoy punting a little bit,” Vidourek said. “I just try to do what I can.”

The Rams limited Bellbrook to three second-half first downs, two of which came on the Eagles final drive.

Badin led 10-7 at halftime.

Jack Walsh opened the scoring for Badin with a 42-yard first-quarter touchdown run, while Jackson Niesen added a 23-yard second-quarter field goal. Bellbrook scored on Seth Borondy’s 13-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.

“We had a lot of trouble finding some rythm,” Bellbrook head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “They have a tremendous defensive line and playmakers in the defensive backfield. They’re a complete package.”

Badin’s next three games (Northwest, Roger Bacon and Ross) are all home. Bellbrook travels to Tecumseh next week.

“This was like a playoff game in Week 2,” Yordy said. “I think we might see those guys later on down the road.”