High School Football: Badin bests Bellbrook in marquee non-league matchup

BELLBROOK -- At the end of last season, Bellbrook earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III, Region 12 Ohio high school football playoffs. Badin was No. 2.
That stuck in the Rams craw.
“Our biggest motivation was that they finished ahead of us last year,” Badin senior quarterback Landyn Vidourek said. “They put that target on their back and that’s something we’re chasing. We’re trying to prove ourselves and our program.”
Badin (2-0) and Bellbrook (1-1) -- two programs on a recent rise with deep postseason aspirations – faced off Friday in what could be the first of two meetings. The Rams outlasted Bellbrook 17-7 at Miami Valley South Stadium in a non-league meeting pitting last year’s Greater Catholic League Co-Ed and Southwestern Buckeye League champions.
Both senior classes, which have combined for five league titles (Badin three and Bellbrook two), have now won 27 games in their careers.
“The kids see those rankings and polls and they play off that a little,” Badin coach Nick Yordy said. “All I know is that there were two quality teams out here playing. We’re just glad we came out on top.”
Vidourek scampered 15 yards on a key third-and-14 fourth quarter play that kept Badin’s late decisive-drive alive. Three snaps later the Rams QB ran 8-yards for a touchdown and a 17-7 lead. Bellbrook’s last possession ended in an interception, one of three for the Badin defense.
“They were doing a great job covering my scramble the entire game,” Vidourek said. “It just so happened that one time we got what we needed.”
Said Yordy: “He doesn’t look like he’s moving very fast, but he gets a couple strides and he’s a pretty quick dude back there.”
Vidourek, also the Rams punter, buried Bellbrook at its 1-yard line on its first third-quarter possession. The Eagles didn’t run a play in Badin territory in the second half until 5:17 remained.
“I enjoy punting a little bit,” Vidourek said. “I just try to do what I can.”
The Rams limited Bellbrook to three second-half first downs, two of which came on the Eagles final drive.
Badin led 10-7 at halftime.
Jack Walsh opened the scoring for Badin with a 42-yard first-quarter touchdown run, while Jackson Niesen added a 23-yard second-quarter field goal. Bellbrook scored on Seth Borondy’s 13-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We had a lot of trouble finding some rythm,” Bellbrook head coach Jeff Jenkins said. “They have a tremendous defensive line and playmakers in the defensive backfield. They’re a complete package.”
Badin’s next three games (Northwest, Roger Bacon and Ross) are all home. Bellbrook travels to Tecumseh next week.
“This was like a playoff game in Week 2,” Yordy said. “I think we might see those guys later on down the road.”