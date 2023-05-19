High school basketball: Springfield names new coaches for boys’ and girls’ teams

Springfield High School has a pair of new basketball coaches.
Matthew Yinger is set to take over the boys’ program while Terrence Toliver will coach the girls’ team.
“Both of these men are Springfield born and raised,” Springfield director of athletics Michael Dellapina said in a news release. “I think it says a lot about their character and their dedication to the future of Springfield basketball that they are continuing to give back to their community by pouring themselves into these student-athletes in their new roles as head coaches.”
Yinger is a Catholic Central grad who is an intervention specialist at Springfield High and will be a first-time head coach.
Toliver, who is an enrollment specialist at Buckeye Community School in London, is a coaching veteran whose previous stops include Kenton Ridge, Trotwood-Madison and Middletown.
He graduated from Springfield South.
“We are excited to see how they can develop both of these programs moving forward,” Dellapina said.
