BreakingNews
Judge sets bond at $1M for man charged after woman set on fire
X

High school basketball: Springfield names new coaches for boys’ and girls’ teams

Sports
By
25 minutes ago

Springfield High School has a pair of new basketball coaches.

Matthew Yinger is set to take over the boys’ program while Terrence Toliver will coach the girls’ team.

“Both of these men are Springfield born and raised,” Springfield director of athletics Michael Dellapina said in a news release. “I think it says a lot about their character and their dedication to the future of Springfield basketball that they are continuing to give back to their community by pouring themselves into these student-athletes in their new roles as head coaches.”

ExploreSpringfield's Aaron Scott a highly regarded recruit

Yinger is a Catholic Central grad who is an intervention specialist at Springfield High and will be a first-time head coach.

Toliver, who is an enrollment specialist at Buckeye Community School in London, is a coaching veteran whose previous stops include Kenton Ridge, Trotwood-Madison and Middletown.

He graduated from Springfield South.

“We are excited to see how they can develop both of these programs moving forward,” Dellapina said.

In Other News
1
‘This is a gift from the man upstairs’: Football coach will receive a...
2
High School Softball: Hamilton falls to state-ranked Lebanon in extra...
3
High School Roundup: Fairfield, Carlisle softball win district titles
4
Chase on his goals with Bengals: ‘Every receiver record they have’
5
Reds to kick off weekend series with Yankees in new uniforms

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top