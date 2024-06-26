High school basketball: Lakota East’s Perry announces college decision

“RedHawk Nation, let’s get it!” he posted on social media to share the news.

Listed at 6-foot-1, Perry led the Greater Miami Conference in scoring last season when he poured in 22.9 points per game for the 12-13 Thunderhawks.

The All-GMC first-teamer scored in double figures every game and had five 30-point games, including a high of 36 in a loss to Winton Woods in late January.

He shot 49% from the field and 33% from 3-point range while averaging 2.8 assist and 1.6 steals. He also corralled 3.4 rebounds per game as a junior.

Welcome Trey Perry 6’1 Lakota East to Midwest Elite Cincy @madehoops Circuit roster for this July!! Huge pick up for our team for July. Holds 12 D1 offers right now and has had a huge June. We expect a huge stock rise in July 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mTJq1YDyHj — Midwest Elite Cincy 2025 (@MBCGold2025) June 23, 2024

Perry scored 18.5 points per game as a sophomore when he shot 47.9% from the floor.

He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career in late January and has a good shot to surpass James Dews as Lakota East’s career scoring mark as a senior.