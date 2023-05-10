High school basketball: Dayton Christian taps Fairmont assistant to lead girls program

“I am excited and blessed to be selected the next head coach of the girls’ basketball program at Dayton Christian,” Bock said in a news release. “I look forward to building and developing the players’ skills to help us be successful on the court.”

Explore Here are some of the top college football prospects from the class of 2024 in the Dayton area

Bock spent the last five seasons as an assistant for Fairmont girls’ varsity basketball team. He has also coached at Stebbins and Oakwood.