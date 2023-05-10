X

High school basketball: Dayton Christian taps Fairmont assistant to lead girls program

Dayton Christian has chosen Aaron Bock to be the school’s next girls basketball coach.

“I am excited and blessed to be selected the next head coach of the girls’ basketball program at Dayton Christian,” Bock said in a news release. “I look forward to building and developing the players’ skills to help us be successful on the court.”

Bock spent the last five seasons as an assistant for Fairmont girls’ varsity basketball team. He has also coached at Stebbins and Oakwood.

“We’re thrilled to announce Aaron Bock as our next girls’ basketball coach,” Dayton Christian director of athletics Ben Shroyer said. “Aaron impressed us during the interview process, and we can’t wait for him to start working with our student-athletes. I know Aaron is eager to get started and will be committed to taking our Christ-centered program to the next level.”

The Warriors went 5-15 last season and finished third in the Metro Buckeye Conference, but they are set to return first-team All-MBC guard Yamiyah Craver (9.3 points per game) and second-team all-conference pick Meela Seaquist, who also plays guard.

“Dayton Christian is a great school and has a great facility in the Warrior Center,” Bock said. “I am excited to get started in the coming weeks.”

Bock is a Wright State grad who resides in Harveysburg.

He replaces Tanner Alley, who coached the Warriors for three seasons.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

