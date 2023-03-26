High School baseball: Treadway believes Badin has ‘all the pieces’

Badin, which finished 26-7 and lost to Archbishop Hoban in the Division II state semifinals in 2022, has a mix of returning players and new faces hitting the lineup.

“We’re trying to figure each other out,” Treadway said. “We need to find out where all these pieces fit. I think all the pieces are here.”

Seniors Nik Copenhaver (4-3, 70 strikeouts), Justin Hoevel (5-2), Aiden Van De Hatert (1-1) and Corbin Ausman (1-1), along with junior Matty Helms (1-0), will make up the bulk of the Rams’ pitching rotation, according to Treadway. They all return from last year’s squad.

Senior shortstop Lucas Moore is back and led the team in hits (32), runs (39) and stolen bases (35) last season. Senior outfielder Brycen Fox (25 hits, 17 runs, .472 batting average) also returns.

“At the end of the day, we’re a long way from hanging a banner (this season),” Treadway said. “But the expectations are there. This is a new group of guys, and it’s just not going to happen on its own. It’s going to be something that they’ve got to earn, and they’ve got to work for it.”

Hamilton coach Joey Lewis said the same for his Big Blue, who are coming off a 13-17 season following a postseason loss to Division I state champion Mason.

“I feel like we have enough hitting, if we’re in the game, that can give us a shot to win,” said Lewis, who is in his 13th year at Hamilton. “I think that all three of those are coming together for us nicely. We’ve got hardnosed kids and a good group. They like each other, and they’re fighting for each other.

“They’re ready to go,” Lewis added. “We’re ready for the season to begin. We feel good where we’re at.”

Lewis said his pitching rotation looks to be a strong point for the Big Blue in the early going.

Senior Ethan Stone (1-1), juniors Clint Moak (3-5, 74 strikeouts) and Cournell Bennett (0-2), and sophomore Kaleb Powers are Hamilton’s go-to hurlers.

“Those are the guys we’re going to rely on heavily,” Lewis said. “They can compete with anybody, and I feel like our defense can play.”

Senior infielders Davis Avery (17 hits, 11 runs, 10 RBI) and Jordan Zapata (17 hits, 10 runs, 13 RBI) are the Big Blue’s top returning hitters from last season.

“Any success we encounter will be the result of staying healthy, consistent pitching, defense and effective situational offense,” Lewis said. “The thing that stands out the most with this team is the willingness to work hard and the senior leadership.”

Other players to watch from around the area:

Cincinnati Christian — Hitting: Nick Minacapelli (21 hits, 14 runs, 13 RBI, .375) and Riley Rooks (22 hits, 16 runs, 13 SB, .355). Pitching: Alex Buschmann, Jonah Wilson (1-0), Jackson Raby, Alex Mullins and Tim Nagel.

Carlisle — Hitting: Brandon Cokeley (24 hits, 26 runs, 24 RBI, .304), Kolby Millard (17 hits, 18 runs, 15 RBI), Brendon Rowe (26 hits, 24 runs, 22 RBI, .400) and Luke Svarda (20 hits, 18 runs, 11 RBI, 12 S0). Pitching: Silas Borders (4-0), Bryce Gill (4-2), Hampton (4-1, 2 saves) and Rowe (3-1).

Edgewood — Hitting: Colton Hunt (25 hits, 18 runs, .385) and Hayden Simonds (16 hits, 17 runs, 10 RBI). Pitching: Talan Smith (2-3), Will Reece (1-2), Bobby Cook (4-2, 35 SO), Zach Boyle (0-3, 2 saves) and Hunt (1-1).

Fairfield — Hitting: Ty Cunningham (19 hits, 15 runs, .317), Josh Isaacs (17 hits, 23 RBI, 1 HR) and Noah Wagster (27 hits, 25 runs, 12 SB, .333). Pitching: Aaron England (4-3, 85 SO), Lucas Davids (2-2, 23 SO), Josh Isaacs, Erik Ronquist (0-1, 11 SO) and Jacob Boland.

Franklin — Hitting: Kevin Denry (21 hits, 13 runs, 21 RBI), Tyler Murray (16 hits, 11 runs), Tressel Gibson (16 hits, .308), Jaxon Rudd (22 hits, 16 runs, 19 RBI) and Bryce Swoll (28 hits, 25 runs, 22 SB, .346). Pitching: Levi Davidson (1-2), Denry (0-1) and Jordan Hipsher (2-4).

Lakota East — Hitting: Braedyn Fry (25 hits, 24 runs, 19 RBI, .338), Sam Pennix 16 hits, 16 runs, 13 RBI, .340), Dylan Rieck (15 hits, 14 runs) and Drew Tower (18 hits, .300). Pitching: Carson French (4-1), Connor Munro (2-3), Michael Rothchild (1-0) and Tower (2-0).

Lakota West — Hitting: Mitch Bolden (20 hits, 16 runs), Adrian Smith (17 hits, 12 runs) and Jacob Asbeck (23 hits, 15 runs, .319). Pitching: Smith (1-2, 22 SO), Trace Hilderbran (1-1, 20 SO) and Scott Binder (1-0).

Lebanon — Hitting: Jack Cecil (36 hits, 21 runs, 18 RBI, .330), Kyle Koch (28 hits, 23 runs, 15 RBI, 10 SO) and Jaden Upper (19 hits, 13 runs, .352). Pitching: Colton Hartman (4-3, 114 SO), Cecil (1-1) and Jesse Dunlap (3-0).

Madison — Hitting: Lane Byrd (27 hits, 19 runs, 1 HR 23 RBI, .333), Grady Combs (26 hits, 19 runs, 13 RBI, 12 SB, .333), Carter Young (20 hits, 13 runs, 11 RBI, .286), Rocky Millsap (15 hits, 13 runs, 11 SB) and Austin Harden (13 hits, 13 runs, .289). Pitching: Ethan Gadd (5-5, 60 SO), Austin Harden (0-2, 17 SO), Damon Grody, Connor Robertson and Rocky Millsap (1-2, 11 SO).

Middletown — Hitting: Joe Kirby (18 hits, 11 runs, 11 SB), Braylon Bailey (15 hits, 16 runs) and Lucas Dingledine (10 hits, .323). Pitching: Joe Kirby (2-4, 28 SO), Isaac Stamper, RJ Anderson (2-1, 19 SO), Bailey (2-2, 37 SO) and Jamarkis Shilligford.

Monroe — Hitting: Aiden Sargent (25 hits, 13 runs, .357), Alex Bemis (22 hits, 19 runs, 1 HR, .297) and Brady Heagen (18 hits, 14 runs, .295). Pitching: Bemis (4-2, 40 SO, 2 saves), Heagen (2-1, 14 SO), Trey Lambert, Aiden Sargent (2-1, 17 SO), Dylan Snyder and Landen Wynn (21 SO).

New Miami — Hitting: Nate Hundley (12 hits, 26 runs, 17 SB, .324) and Josh Woods (12 runs, 13 SB, .346). Pitching: Hundley (0-1) and Mason Stephens (1-1).

Ross — Hitting: Ben Voegele (30 hits, 27 runs, 19 RBI, .417), Ryan Davis (18 hits, 16 runs, .353), Nate Bray (.393) and Austin Farris (13 hits, 14 runs). Pitching: Aiden Vanderbilt (2-1), Ty Graf (1-0) and Ian Busch (1-0).

Talawanda — Hitting: Noah Prewitt (32 hits, 34 runs, 20 SB, .438), Eddie Tanner (26 hits, 17 runs, 18 RBI, .333), Max Mesler (23 hits, 21 runs, 16 RBI, .343) and Blake Detherage (20 hits, 16 RBI, 12 runs, .323). Pitching: Conner Brosey (3-1), Eddie Tanner (0-1), Noah Prewitt (3-1), Nathaniel Iden and Derek Hacker.