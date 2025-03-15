Have the Bengals done enough so far in free agency? ‘I believe in us’

Through the first three days of free agency, which officially opened Wednesday, the Bengals had signed just three new players — former Packers nose tackle T.J. Slaton, former Eagles linebacker Oren Burks and former Chiefs running back Samaje Perine returning for another stint with Cincinnati after two years away.

More additions could still be on the way, and the draft is another means to build, but as top free agent targets fly off the board, fans are left wondering if the Bengals are doing enough after two straight seasons missing the playoffs. Players still have faith.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai, who came back on a one-year deal finalized Friday, said he believes so much in the organization’s ability to turn things around he turned down offers for longer, richer contracts elsewhere to stay.

“I believe in us,” Ossai said. “I believe in what we have done. I believe in the players we have, even the pieces we brought in. I believe in them, the new coaches and if we’re going to do it one year, why not run it back?”

The Bengals had one of the best offenses in the league last year, and Joe Burrow and all of his top weapons are currently under contract with the return of free agent tight end Mike Gesicki and Perine, who was a reliable third-down running back in 2021 and 2022. There’s still a need at guard, where Alex Cappa was released and uncertainty remains with Cordell Volson.

Cincinnati’s biggest challenge this offseason, though, is fixing a defense that for most of 2024 was among the worst in the league. The Bengals were much better over a five-game winning streak to end the season, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 4-8 start. So far, there doesn’t seem to be a drastic overhaul planned.

The biggest changes just might be at the staff level, where players anticipate a spark from several changes under new defensive coordinator Al Golden.

Slaton said that was a big part of his belief in the Bengals, especially knowing new defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, whom served as his first position coach with the Packers from 2021-23 before Montgomery left for New England in 2024. He said Montgomery is “a great communicator” and “very detail-oriented, always going to try to put you in the best position to be successful.”

Developing young guys will be a key for this staff and getting the most out of players that maybe haven’t performed consistently in the past. That’s especially the case with the defensive line.

Ossai emerged in the second half of the season, producing all five of his sacks in the final seven games to finish as the team’s second-leading defender in that category, but the Bengals relied too heavily on Trey Hendrickson — whose future is up the in air — for their pass rush.

The coaching staff and front office saw enough from Ossai to give him a chance to prove his second half of the season wasn’t a fluke, but he’s not viewing it that way.

“I’m not really stressed about having to prove it, you understand?” Ossai said. “Just really focused on coming out here and attacking and, like I said, having this defense be a staple, like it’s been in the past, you know, in the year we went to the Super Bowl and the year (after) it, was a great defense, and just getting back to that standard and taking it a step further for sure.”

Cincinnati did address one big need on defense, bringing in a true run stopper in Slaton.

Ossai and defensive tackle BJ Hill said there is also an expectation that defensive tackles Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson will take big steps in Year 2 and that Myles Murphy is still capable of being an effective pass rusher worthy of his stature as a former first-round draft pick.

And, if the defensive line improves, the back end of the defense should follow suit.

“We were kind of young a little bit,” Hill said. “I think the experience from last year is definitely going to pay off. Man, I’m excited for the two young guys from last year. Myles is still a young guy, so I know he’s gonna pick it up, just coming off another year. We got Joseph back, still young, he’s still playing really good ball. Man, I’m so excited for this group.”

Ossai said it doesn’t matter who is back and who isn’t. The guys on the roster are good enough to meet expectations.

“We have to step up, and we can’t have another year like last year, where the defense was pulling down the team,” Ossai said. “So, big shoes to fill, for sure, big task at hand. But, it’s ball, so you gotta be up for it.”