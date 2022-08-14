Happ leads homer barrage, Cubs power past struggling Reds

Happ hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh, continuing his long run of success at Cincinnati. The All-Star outfielder, who starred at the University of Cincinnati before he was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft, has 16 career homers at Great American Ball Park.

Reyes’ two-run drive in the fourth was his first homer since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Monday.