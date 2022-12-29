Girls basketball: Wells leads Madison past Monroe

“We were still trying to settle in. We had some miscues, and I attribute that to Christmas break,” Mohawks assistant coach Tommy McGuire said. “We usually shoot it a little bit better and finish a little bit better. We missed a lot of layups, but we made some shots when it counted.”

So did Campbell at the free throw line.

Campbell’s performance at the charity stripe in the final minutes separated things for good after Monroe pulled it to within 28-26 on a Saffron Weidner bucket with 5:25 remaining.

Madison coach Brian McGuire called Wednesday’s triumph a nice bounce back from his squad’s last game — a 63-31 home loss to Talawanda on Dec. 19.

“We took care of the basketball towards the end of the game,” Brian McGuire said. “We didn’t do that against Talawanda. This was nice to see from the girls.”

Jordan McComas paced the Hornets with a game-high 11 points. The freshman came in averaging 11.4 a game.

“Having a long break and giving the kids off practice, we were just rusty in the beginning,” said Monroe coach Chad Adolph, whose Hornets have lost 5 out of their last 6 and slipped to 3-8 (0-5 SWBL).

Madison led 6-1 after one quarter, and the Hornets went to a full-court press to adjust the tempo. The Mohawks had issues handling the initial pressure in the second quarter, which allowed Monroe to take a 12-10 lead on Alexis Lovejoy’s 3-pointer with 2:33 remaining in the first half.

“Putting them in the full court and trying to get some things going — we had to do something,” Adolph said.

Wells scored the last five points before the halftime break to give Madison a 16-14 advantage.

“I think we struggled with the pressure at first and then we found a way to get past it,” Wells said. “It’s more passing the ball a lot than it is dribbling. If we pass it a lot and get it down the court, it makes things a lot better without turnovers.”

A 3-point bucket by Monroe’s Macy Creekbaum, who finished with six points, tied it at 24-24 at the end of the third quarter. Then Madison outscored Monroe 15-9 in the fourth period on its way to a third-straight win over the Hornets.

“We continued to push through,” Tommy McGuire said. “We didn’t let missed shots or anything like that control us. But what we were able to take away from this is the fact that we were able to win an ugly game. The win is all that matters.”

UP NEXT

Both teams won’t get back to action until Thursday, Jan 5. Monroe travels to Franklin, while Madison hosts Valley View.