Greene not concerned with drop in velocity in first GABP start

Rookie Hunter Greene urged Cincinnati Reds fans to come to Great American Ball Park as the team returned from a seven-game road trip and he made his first start at home.
“I want to see a sea of Red,” Greene wrote Thursday on Twitter. “We’ve got a lot of games left, and we need your support. It means more than you know!”
Greene had a similar message after a 4-2 loss — the Reds’ 10th in a row — to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. A crowd of 20,470 watched the Reds fall to 2-12, which ties the 1931 and 2018 Reds for the worst start in franchise history through 14 games. It’s also the 21st losing streak of 10 or more games in Reds history.
Speaking in the clubhouse after the shortest of his three career starts, Greene said, “Any support we can get means a lot for us. It was nice to look up and see some people in the stands. We have a lot of games left. So for the fans to understand that and to support us means the world. There’s going to be times like this where we struggle, but we all have confidence in each other that we’re going to do well and pick things back up. It means a lot when the fans understand that as well.”
Greene (1-2, 5.27 ERA) allowed three earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. His velocity was noticeably down from his previous start in Los Angeles when he threw 38 fastballs between 100 and 102 miles per hour. His first pitch in this game hit 96, and that’s where he stayed most of the game.
“Obviously, it was more of a challenge getting myself going today,” Greene said. “It’s going to happen. There’s going to be multiple games when that happens. Hopefully, not a lot. I will try to limit that. But it was just one of those days so you just move on and be ready for the next one.”
The Cardinals scored one run in the first just four minutes and two batters into the game. Dylan Carlson singled to lead off the game. The next batter, Paul Goldschmidt, singled to left and got by left fielder Tommy Pham. It rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Carlson to score.
Greene left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third. He lasted five innings in his first start and 5 1/3 innings in his second.
Jeff Hoffman took over and gave up a two-run single to Goldschmidt as the Cardinals extended their lead to 3-0.
Greene realized early in the game he didn’t have to hit 100 to get batters out. His pitches are still hard to hit at 94 or 96.
“You can’t get too wrapped up in, ‘Oh my velo’s not where it’s been the last few games; let’s shy away from that and go to another pitch that’s not my strongest pitch,’” Greene said. “I’m trying to keep that mentality and shift the focus from ‘Oh, I don’t have it today’ to ‘Mentally, you’ve got to lock in a little bit more to just put the team in the best position to win.’”
Reds manager David Bell wasn’t concerned with the drop in Greene’s velocity.
“I just don’t think he felt great tonight,” Bell said. “For me, it’s really impressive what he was able to do without his best stuff, without his best velocity. He really had to make pitches and change speeds and use a slider. I think it’s a great step. He’s just like any player, or any pitcher, not going to feel great all the time, and every day is going to be different.”
