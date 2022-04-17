Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

Dodgers starter Julio Urías, his velocity down during the spring and through his first outing of the season, managed to outpitch Greene by giving up one hit over five shutout innings.

The Reds didn’t get their first hit until Tyler Stephenson ripped a single past Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy in the fifth. An inning later, the Dodgers finally broke through.

Austin Barnes led off the sixth against Greene with a single. Turner followed by hitting a 1-1 fastball halfway up the bleachers in left field for his first home run of the season.

Freddie Freeman followed with a strikeout but reached first base on Stephenson’s passed ball. Justin Turner popped out and Reds manager David Bell replaced Greene with right-hander Buck Farmer.

The Dodgers added two more runs, one charged to Greene, when Chris Taylor hit a two-run single with two outs.