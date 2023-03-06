BreakingNews
Woman hospitalized in February crash in Fairfield has died
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Girls basketball state tournament schedule

Sports
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
15 minutes ago

STATE TOURNAMENT

At University of Dayton

Thursday’s Semifinals

Division III

Purcell Marian vs. Bryan, 11 a.m.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Proctorville Fairland, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Toledo Christian vs. New Middletown Springfield, 6 p.m.

Tri-Village vs. Berlin Hiland, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Semifinals

Division III

Wheelersburg vs. Col. Africentric, 11 a.m.

Margaretta vs. Doylestown Chippewa, 1 p.m.

Division I

Princeton vs. Grafton Midview, 6 p.m.

Pickerington Central vs. Olmsted Falls, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

Division II, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV, 2 p.m.

Division III, 5:15 p.m.

Division I, 8:30 p.m.

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: The perseverance of Peyton Scott
2
Ask Hal: Will the Reds stay the course with rebuild?
3
Boys basketball: Defense sets the tone for Fairfield in district-title...
4
McCoy: Prospects, budding young stars a reason to give the Reds a...
5
Bengals continue to look for ‘right fits’ on roster, locker room

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top