Girls basketball state tournament schedule

STATE TOURNAMENT
At University of Dayton
Thursday’s Semifinals
Division III
Purcell Marian vs. Bryan, 11 a.m.
Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Proctorville Fairland, 1 p.m.
Division IV
Toledo Christian vs. New Middletown Springfield, 6 p.m.
Tri-Village vs. Berlin Hiland, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Semifinals
Division III
Wheelersburg vs. Col. Africentric, 11 a.m.
Margaretta vs. Doylestown Chippewa, 1 p.m.
Division I
Princeton vs. Grafton Midview, 6 p.m.
Pickerington Central vs. Olmsted Falls, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Finals
Division II, 10:45 a.m.
Division IV, 2 p.m.
Division III, 5:15 p.m.
Division I, 8:30 p.m.
