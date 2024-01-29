Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

1. Pickerington Cent. (4) 17-3 104

2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 17-1 99

3. Mason (1) 15-2 82

4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15-2 71

5. Uniontown Lake 14-1 58

6. Cin. Princeton 15-2 56

7. Marysville 15-3 53

8. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 47

9. Akr. Hoban 13-2 24

10. Strongsville 16-2 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (12) 16-1 120

2. Thornville Sheridan 17-0 97

3. Proctorville Fairland 16-1 83

4. Akr. SVSM 12-3 75

5. Circleville 15-0 55

6. Copley 16-2 52

7. Bryan 15-1 48

8. Mansfield Sr. 16-2 38

9. Chillicothe Unioto 16-2 19

10. Beloit W. Branch 14-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 12.

DIVISION III

1. Miami East (7) 17-0 108

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 16-2 95

3. Alter (1) 14-2 92

4. Waynesville (1) 18-0 74

5. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 57

6. Portsmouth 15-2 56

7. Cols. Africentric (1) 16-2 41

8. Liberty Center 14-1 27

9. Mechanicsburg 16-1 19

10. Cin. Country Day 12-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 14. Columbiana Crestview 13. LaGrange Keystone 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (9) 14-2 114

2. Berlin Hiland 14-2 93

3. Newark Cath. (1) 15-0 89

4. Convoy Crestview 14-2 71

5. Loudonville 15-1 63

6. Tri-Village (1) 15-2 46

7. Waterford 14-2 41

8. Gibsonburg 15-1 38

9. Defiance Ayersville 13-1 35

10. Legacy Christian Academy (1) 14-2 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 12.