Girls basketball state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

The top 10 teams in this week’s girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Pickerington Cent. (4) 17-3 104
2. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 17-1 99
3. Mason (1) 15-2 82
4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 15-2 71
5. Uniontown Lake 14-1 58
6. Cin. Princeton 15-2 56
7. Marysville 15-3 53
8. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 17-3 47
9. Akr. Hoban 13-2 24
10. Strongsville 16-2 12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (12) 16-1 120
2. Thornville Sheridan 17-0 97
3. Proctorville Fairland 16-1 83
4. Akr. SVSM 12-3 75
5. Circleville 15-0 55
6. Copley 16-2 52
7. Bryan 15-1 48
8. Mansfield Sr. 16-2 38
9. Chillicothe Unioto 16-2 19
10. Beloit W. Branch 14-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 12.
DIVISION III
1. Miami East (7) 17-0 108
2. Ottawa-Glandorf (2) 16-2 95
3. Alter (1) 14-2 92
4. Waynesville (1) 18-0 74
5. Castalia Margaretta 14-2 57
6. Portsmouth 15-2 56
7. Cols. Africentric (1) 16-2 41
8. Liberty Center 14-1 27
9. Mechanicsburg 16-1 19
10. Cin. Country Day 12-3 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 14. Columbiana Crestview 13. LaGrange Keystone 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (9) 14-2 114
2. Berlin Hiland 14-2 93
3. Newark Cath. (1) 15-0 89
4. Convoy Crestview 14-2 71
5. Loudonville 15-1 63
6. Tri-Village (1) 15-2 46
7. Waterford 14-2 41
8. Gibsonburg 15-1 38
9. Defiance Ayersville 13-1 35
10. Legacy Christian Academy (1) 14-2 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 12.
