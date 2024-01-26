Girls basketball: Lipps, Bosse lead Ross past Franklin

Lanie Lipps scored a game-high 24 points, Carmen Bosse added 17 and Ross held Franklin scoreless in the third quarter on its way to a 61-25 Southwestern Buckeye League victory on Thursday night.

“We weren’t real happy with our communication in the first half. So, we got after them at halftime,” Buehner said. “We told them, ‘This is unacceptable. We’ve got to get up, and we’ve got to guard.’ We just needed to get back to our defensive principles.”

The Rams (12-6, 4-2 SWBL Southwestern) went on to do most of their work off full-court pressure and transition buckets, while shooting 13 of 15 (86%) from the free throw line.

Ross has won the last four meetings against Franklin (5-12, 2-7 SWBL Southwestern) including a 64-34 triumph on Dec. 7 at Franklin.

Kensie Black made three 3-pointers and had a team-high 16 points to lead the Wildcats. She scored 14 of her points in the first half.

“First thing I’m going to takeaway is that Ross is an exceptional program,” Franklin coach Matt Abshear said. “They’re very well-coached and well-disciplined. There’s intensity and there’s hustle. You see the right culture. It’s something that, myself, I admire. They’re doing a phenomenal job of bringing the program up to where it is.

“On our end, I have to do a better job of getting our girls more prepared,” Abshear added. “We went over some different things that we thought, and we didn’t execute those things — which is a failure on my end. I’ve got to keep growing as a coach and keep trying to find ways to put our players in the position so that they can be successful.

“But I do think overall, even with the score obviously kind of getting out of hand, the girls kept fighting. They played until the end, and that’s something I’m proud of from their standpoint. Even if it’s a running clock, you play until the very end from an effort standpoint.”

Ross led 34-17 at the half.

WHO’S THE BOSSE?

Bosse gave the Rams an early boost on offense by scoring the game’s first four points.

The sophomore has significantly upped her averages since last season, showing signs of being comfortable as the team’s second leading scorer.

“From the tip, I like to start off super aggressive,” Bosse said. “If I feel like I’m contributing in the first couple of minutes, I just get going. It all just keeps going from there.

“It’s night versus day with how this team is playing compared to last year. The bond and team chemistry is really there. We expect to go in and win every game.”

Bosse scores 12.2 points a contest behind Lipps, who is second in the SWBL with 17.1 points per game.

“Defensively and offensively, she’s matured so much,” Buehner said of Bosse. “She’s getting confidence in her abilities. We run stuff for her, and we tell her that.”

UP NEXT

Both teams hit the road on Saturday. Ross visits Monroe, and Franklin travels to Edgewood.

Other area girls basketball results from Thursday night:

Edgewood 56, Seton 31: Rylie Homan scored 15 points, Drew Swartzel had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Maddy Judd added 11 points and Edgewood knocked off Seton in a home nonconference contest on Thursday night. The Cougars (6-8) have won four out of their last five.

Oakwood 46, Madison 37: Madison moved out to a 16-5 first-quarter lead before Oakwood made a comeback to claim a Southwestern Buckeye League Buckeye victory on Thursday night.

The Mohawks (12-5, 5-3 SWBL Buckeye) have lost three out of their last four. The Lumberjacks (11-7, 8-3 SWBL Buckeye) snapped a three-game losing streak. Madison beat Oakwood in the first meeting 58-38 on Dec. 13 at Madison.

Bellbrook 49, Monroe 33: Monroe got down 12-2 after one quarter and couldn’t bounce back in its road loss to Bellbrook. Paityn Corthell scored a team-high 12 points for the Hornets (9-8, 3-3 SWBL Southwestern) who committed 19 turnovers.

The Golden Eagles (11-5, 7-0) remain in first place in the SWBL Southwestern Division.