Girls basketball: Lakota East falls to top-ranked MND in district final

CINCINNATI – Lakota East’s run in the Division I girls basketball tournament came to an abrupt end Saturday, but not before the Thunderhawks made a little noise and signaled a promising future.
East played in a district final for the first time since 2015, but the reward was unbeaten, top-ranked and 2019 state champion Mount Notre Dame. The Cougars extended their winning streak to 68 games with a 56-22 victory and a fifth straight district title behind 26 points from KK Bransford.
“That’s a tremendous basketball team,” East coach Dan Wallace said. “Holes that are normally open close quickly because they’re so athletic and so long.”
East (11-11) battled Covid like most teams this season and injuries. The Hawks lost a game on Jan. 17 and didn’t play again until Feb. 1, a 12-point loss to Mason. Then they reeled off six straight wins, including three in the tournament, upsetting No. 5 Edgewood and No. 9 Colerain.
“We came into the tournament underestimated,” Wallace said. “A lot of schools really rated us low. It was an advantage in the fact that we got to sit back in the tournament draw and pick where we wanted to go.”
The Hawks had different challenges against a perimeter shooting team in Edgewood and a post-oriented team in Colerain. But they handled both styles with a mix of senior leadership and young talent. Wallace credited Morgan Novean for being a communication leader on defense, Bri Harris for being a physical presence inside and four-year varsity player Maddy Bley for coming back from a December ankle injury to help with the tournament run.
“A lot of it was due to the leadership and the confidence that they started playing with,” Wallace said. “The kids just really started playing hard and playing together.”
Shooting had carried the Hawks to the district berth, but MND’s length and quickness out of their zone resulted in 20% shooting day, including 2-of-21 from three-point range.
“I give MND credit for that,” Wallace said. “They sped us up with their length. You have to get it off quicker.”
Wallace was coaching in his seventh district final. He was previously head coach at Mercy McAuley for five years and Colerain for three years. He started a junior, two sophomores and a freshman Saturday. They combined for 16 of the Hawks’ 22 points, led by sophomore Madison French’s eight points.
“Districts is my expectation of the program,” Wallace said. “And I’m glad that the program is starting to get to that point.”