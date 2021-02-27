Girls basketball: Lakota East falls to top-ranked MND in district final

The Hawks had different challenges against a perimeter shooting team in Edgewood and a post-oriented team in Colerain. But they handled both styles with a mix of senior leadership and young talent. Wallace credited Morgan Novean for being a communication leader on defense, Bri Harris for being a physical presence inside and four-year varsity player Maddy Bley for coming back from a December ankle injury to help with the tournament run.

“A lot of it was due to the leadership and the confidence that they started playing with,” Wallace said. “The kids just really started playing hard and playing together.”

Shooting had carried the Hawks to the district berth, but MND’s length and quickness out of their zone resulted in 20% shooting day, including 2-of-21 from three-point range.

“I give MND credit for that,” Wallace said. “They sped us up with their length. You have to get it off quicker.”

Wallace was coaching in his seventh district final. He was previously head coach at Mercy McAuley for five years and Colerain for three years. He started a junior, two sophomores and a freshman Saturday. They combined for 16 of the Hawks’ 22 points, led by sophomore Madison French’s eight points.

“Districts is my expectation of the program,” Wallace said. “And I’m glad that the program is starting to get to that point.”