Girls basketball: First-round matchups for area teams

Division I

No. 16 Edgewood (10-9) takes on No. 17 Goshen on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. at Lakota East.

The Cougars have won seven of their last nine and are coming off a 60-43 loss to Middletown on Saturday.

“Right now, our girls are exhausted,” Edgewood coach Xavier Fugate said. “Our schedule had us going nine games in 20 days. But overall, they’ve really bought in for the most part. Saturday, we ran into a Middletown team that was playing fantastic. It was a combination of a lot of things in that game.”

Fugate said the matchup against Goshen has a little meaning to it. The Cougars have scrimmaged the Warriors ever since Fugate took over the program a couple years ago.

“I’m really satisfied on how our girls have been shooting the basketball and are willing to run,” Fugate said. “We’re still conditioning 30 minutes a day — because they like to run. They’re excited. The girls already know who were going up against.”

No. 20 Fairfield (8-12) plays No. 11 Walnut Hills on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Lakota East.

No. 35 Hamilton (3-16), which had the last spot in the Southwest District’s tournament draw, will face No. 1 Princeton on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Lakota East.

No. 10 Lakota East (13-6) took a bye spot and will play the winner of No. 21 Withrow and No. 22 Talawanda (8-12) on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Middletown.

No. 6 Lakota West (15-4) takes on No. 28 Little Miami on Wednesday, Feb. 7:30 p.m. at Middletown.

No. 8 Lebanon (17-5) faces No. 26 Loveland on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. at Lakota East.

The Warriors finished second in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference and are riding a three-game winning streak into the postseason.

“I think we’re going into the tournament with a lot of confidence,” Lebanon coach Josh Chasteen said. “We see Loveland, who we beat twice. But it’s not an easy matchup. They played us really tough when we saw them. They get after it and play really hard. It’s tough to beat a team three times in one season.

“The games that we have lost have been by two or three points,” Chasteen added. “The girls are still getting along and fun to be around. We’re enjoying it. I think we’re ready to be going for another month or so.”

No. 27 Middletown (7-13) and No. 5 West Clermont battle it out on Monday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Lakota East.

No. 24 Monroe (10-10) is matched up against No. 23 Turpin on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Lakota East.

No. 13 Ross (14-6), which has won five in a row, took a bye and will face the winner of No. 12 Western Brown and No. 9 Harrison on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Lakota East.

“The girls are really buying in and are great at making adjustments lately,” Rams coach Ben Buehner said. “I don’t know if we took the longest to prepare, but we’re always telling the girls that we’re going to try and put ourselves in the best possible position to advance us as far as possible.”

Division II

No. 2 Badin (14-6) will face No. 15 Aiken (10-10) on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at Indian Hill.

No. 14 Franklin (6-13) plays No. 13 Clinton-Massie (5-14) on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Loveland.

Division III

No. 17 Fenwick (0-17) has a bye and will face the winner of No. 5 Mariemont and No. 19 East Clinton on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Wilmington.

No. 9 Madison (14-6) takes on No. 8 Arcanum (13-6) on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Covington.

Division IV

No. 5 Cincinnati Christian (14-5) faces the winner of No. 8 Miami Valley Christian Academy (10-10) and No. 2 Fayetteville Perry (13-6) on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Monroe.

No. 10 New Miami (4-13) battles No. 1 Legacy Christian (17-2) on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m. at Monroe.

No. 4 Middletown Christian (12-7) faces No. 6 DePaul Cristo Rey (15-4) on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Monroe.