Girls basketball: Badin back at regionals for 2nd straight season

Junior Olivia Baumann scored 15 points to lead Eaton, including a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:44 left in the game that gave the Eagles the lead for good at 36-34. Senior Allison Mowen added 13 points for Eaton, which closed the game with a 17-3 run after trailing by eight in the last minute of the first half and by six 14 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“We were getting good shots, and we started knocking them down,” said Eagles coach Dave Honhart, formerly the head girls coach at Lakota East. “We try to be as relentless as we can be.

“We’re just going to keep trying to win the game in front of us,” he added.

Baumann and Mowen both were named to the SWBL West all-division first team.

Badin (20-6) has won six straight games and seven of the last eight, including four in the tournament. The first three were over teams that compete with Eaton in the SWBL West, including a 49-47 district semifinal win over division-champion Valley View in which the Rams had to bounce back from a 12-0 deficit.

They avoided that situation in the district championship game against Trotwood-Madison, gaining a 1-0 lead even before the clock started ticking when Trotwood-Madison was handed a technical foul for wearing the wrong uniforms. Badin pushed that lead to 10-0 and cruised to a 47-31 win.

Eaton did not play Alter (24-1) or Granville (24-1) this year. Badin didn’t play Granville, but the Rams lost both Greater Catholic League Co-Ed games against Alter, 56-50 at Badin and 52-42 at Alter.