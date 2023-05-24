Game time announced for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will air on NBC. The time and broadcast info were announced Wednesday.
It’s the fourth game of the season for Ohio State, which opens at Indiana on Sept. 2 and then plays Youngstown State on Sept. 9 in its home opener and Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 in another home game.
Only two other game times have been announced for Ohio State. It plays Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Columbus and plays Michigan at noon on Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 in the season opener last year at Ohio Stadium in the seventh meeting between the two programs.
