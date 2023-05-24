BreakingNews
Singer Tina Turner dies at 83
X

Game time announced for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Sports
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Buckeyes beat Irish in Columbus last season

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. The game will air on NBC. The time and broadcast info were announced Wednesday.

It’s the fourth game of the season for Ohio State, which opens at Indiana on Sept. 2 and then plays Youngstown State on Sept. 9 in its home opener and Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 in another home game.

Only two other game times have been announced for Ohio State. It plays Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Columbus and plays Michigan at noon on Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ohio State beat Notre Dame 21-10 in the season opener last year at Ohio Stadium in the seventh meeting between the two programs.

In Other News
1
Elly De La Cruz moves to top of ESPN’s MLB prospect rankings
2
Springfield resident will compete in national darts event at Madison...
3
High School baseball: Monroe falls to Fairmont in district semifinal
4
Former Miami RedHawks standout eager for chance with Bengals
5
Springboro baseball advances to fourth straight district final

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top