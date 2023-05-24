Game time announced for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

It’s the fourth game of the season for Ohio State, which opens at Indiana on Sept. 2 and then plays Youngstown State on Sept. 9 in its home opener and Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 in another home game.

Only two other game times have been announced for Ohio State. It plays Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Columbus and plays Michigan at noon on Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Mich.