Game on for Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan State

“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has been our utmost concern,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, the team physician. “We’ve tested, monitored and evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes, coaches and performance staff accordingly. Our population positivity rate, which exceeded the threshold for participation at this time last week, has now returned on the seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely this weekend.”

Ohio State (4-0) has seen two games cancelled because of COVID-19. It was unable to play at Maryland because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Terrapins program earlier in the season.