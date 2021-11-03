journal-news logo
Gabbert’s 5 TD passes, Sorenson’s record-setting receiving night not enough for Miami

Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Gabbert threw five touchdown passes on Tuesday night's 35-33 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert plays against Ohio State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Gabbert threw five touchdown passes on Tuesday night's 35-33 loss to the Ohio Bobcats. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

By Associated Press
1 hour ago
RedHawks fall 35-33 to Ohio in 97th Battle of the Bricks

ATHENS, Ohio — Kurtis Rourke passed for three touchdowns, Isiah Cox had 106 yards receiving and two scores, and Ohio beat Miami 35-33 on Tuesday night in the 97th edition of the Battle of the Bricks.

Ohio led 28-0 before Miami scored four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to get within 28-26 with 3:17 remaining on Jack Sorenson’s 82-yard catch-and-run.

Facing a third-and-8, De’Montre Tuggle broke free for a 46-yard touchdown as Ohio rebuilt a nine-point lead with 1:35 to go. Miami scored 40 seconds later, but Tuggle recovered an onside kick to seal it.

Tuggle had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving for Ohio (2-7, 2-3 Mid-American Conference), which will finish with its first losing season since 2008. Rourke was 23 of 32 for 288 yards.

Ohio had lost its last three games by a combined 11 points. The Bobcats got out to a four-touchdown lead against Miami after Rourke and Cox connected on two touchdowns, of 25 and 33 yards, in less than three minutes early in the third quarter.

Sorenson set a school record with 283 yards receiving, and scored two touchdowns for Miami (4-5, 3-2). Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

