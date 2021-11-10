Gabbert, RedHawks roll over Bulls

The RedHawks went into Tuesday’s game 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the MAC, second behind 5-4 and 4-1 Kent State, which plays at 5-4 and 3-2 Central Michigan on Wednesday.

The Bulls were 4-5 and 2-3 in the East.

Miami leads the series with the Bulls, 16-8, including 10-3 at home.

The RedHawks are scheduled to play their home finale on Nov. 16 against Bowling Green before wrapping up the regular season Kent State on Nov. 27. Kickoff times for both of those games have yet to be determined.

Miami literally right away went to its bag of tricks. On the first play after third-year freshman linebacker Matthew Salopek forced a fumble that fifth-year junior safety Sterling Weatherford recovered on the RedHawks’ 42-yard line, they called a flea-flicker that ended up with Gabbert finding a wide-open Jack Sorenson over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Sorenson is the sixth player in Miami history reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and the first since Nick Harwell in 2011.

The RedHawks also tried a reverse later in the quarter that was snuffed out quickly by the Bulls’ defense.

Miami extended its lead to 24-10 on second-year freshman running back Kenny Tracy’s 27-yard touchdown run with 7:05 left in the second quarter after redshirt freshman cornerback John Saunders Jr. ripped the ball out of a Buffalo receiver’s hands for his second interception of the season and his career. The touchdown was Tracy’s second of the season.

Fifth-year senior defensive end Dominique Robinson came up with a big stop on fourth-and-one from the Miami 21 within the last three minutes of first half.

The RedHawks turned another Buffalo fumble into another score early in the second half. Third-year freshman defensive tackle Kobe Hilton recovered a Buffalo fumble on the Bulls’ eight-yard line and Gabbert converted with a 10-yard touchdown pass to sixth-year tight end Andrew Homer for a 31-10 lead with 9:19 left in the third quarter.

Hilton added another recovery after fourth-year junior defensive lineman Kameron Butler sacked Matt Myers and forced a fumble with 6:47 left in the game.

The fumble recoveries was the first of Hilton’s career.