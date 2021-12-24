Gabbert leads Miami to bowl win

“Brett Gabbert’s No. 1 quality is his toughness,” RedHawks coach Chuck Martin said. “They got to him. They hit him. I love all the throws and all the decisions, the quick release. If we were all as tough as him, we’d never lose a game.”

Caption Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game against North Texas in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Tracy’s touchdown run came late in the first quarter.

Nicholson made a 48-yard field goal on the RedHawks’ opening drive, which was one yard shy of his season high, and a 36-yarder in the second quarter.

Austin Aune and Isaiah Johnson scored on runs of 2 yards and 1 yard for the Mean Green (6-7). Aune was 15-of-32 passing for 228 yards and two interceptions.

“Every loss is tough,” North Texas coach Sean Littrell said. “If it’s not, you’re probably in the wrong profession.”

Caption Miami (Ohio) defensive back Cecil Singleton (2) and defensive lineman Kameron Butler (82) tackle North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale (25) in the first half of the Frisco Football Classic NCAA college football game in Frisco, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

North Texas played without two senior starters, running back DeAndre Torrey and safety Makyle Sanders, for unstated reasons. Torrey had averaged 101.3 rushing yards per game, 41% of the 245.5-yard team average that ranked fourth in the FBS.

The Mean Green had 32 rushes for a season-low 89 yards, led by Aune’s 28 yards. North Texas had averaged 50 rushes per game this season.

The bowl game, played at Toyota Stadium, which had hosted the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night, was hastily created a few weeks ago when 83 NCAA Division I teams were eligible to fill the slots of the 41 NCAA-approved postseason games.

“A lot of people didn’t want to go to the new bowl,” Martin said. “We all got memories of a lifetime because smart people put their heads together and got this thing going.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The RedHawks were a two-point conversion away from winning the MAC East. They extended their streak of seasons at .500 or better to four straight.

North Texas: The loss ended a five-game Mean Green winning streak following a 1-6 start, and leaves them with their third straight losing season. Littrell is 0-5 in bowls in six seasons.

NOTES

The game ended a streak of 141 consecutive RedHawks games played on artificial turf, dating to their 2010 opener at Florida. … Mean Green junior punter Bernardo Rodriguez, a transfer from Kansas State, had punts of 70 yards (the 15th longest in program history) and 66 yards.