Funeral service for Adreian Payne will take place in Dayton

Jefferson's Adreian Payne holds the Regional championship trophy after snipping the net following the game at Trent Arena against Ft. Recovery March, 19, 2010.

Sports
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
Former Jefferson, Michigan State star died in shooting May 9

A funeral service for Adreian Payne, who was shot and killed on May 9 in Orlando, Fla., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dayton.

The 2010 Jefferson High School graduate Payne, 31, will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. The funeral service will take place at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 1501 W. Third St. with Pastor Stacy Brewer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Thomasfunerals.com.

Payne led Jefferson to a state championship as a senior. He then played for Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a three-year starter who scored 1,232 points in his career. The Atlanta Hawks drafted Payne with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft in 2014. He played four seasons in the NBA (2014-18).

Payne died after trying to help keep peace between a friend and the friend’s boyfriend, who now is accused of murder. According to court records, Payne came to an Orlando townhouse to help his girlfriend.

Payne’s girlfriend told Orange County Sheriff’s deputies she was asked to come to the townhouse by a friend, who is dating the suspected shooter, Lawrence Dority, according to Orange County court documents.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

